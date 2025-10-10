Troops rescue over 100 hostages, foil oil theft, neutralize scores of terrorists in sweeping nationwide operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have rescued over 100 kidnapped victims and neutralized scores of terrorists and criminal elements in a series of coordinated operations across the country over the past seven days.

According to Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, the troops also intercepted large caches of weapons and ammunition, arrested several logistics suppliers, collaborators, and gunrunners, and disrupted oil theft activities worth more than ₦224 million in the Niger Delta.

He said troops foiled the theft of over 22,000 litres of crude oil products, including 5,500 litres of diesel and 150,000 litres of petrol, while destroying multiple illegal refining sites and arresting eight suspects.

North East Operations

Kangye disclosed that troops under Operation Hadin Kai eliminated several Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno and Adamawa States.

During the operations, nine suspected terrorists were arrested, three hostages rescued, and multiple weapons recovered.

Additionally, twelve suspected collaborators and informants were apprehended across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States, while logistics items, vehicles, drugs, and large quantities of petroleum products were seized.

North West Operations

In the North West, troops under Operation Hadarin Daji and Operation Fasin Yamma rescued 33 kidnapped civilians and arrested eight terrorists during raids in Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto States.

Two motorcycles, mobile phones, and ₦3 million suspected to be ransom payments were recovered.

North Central Operations

Troops of Operation Safe Haven and Operation Enduring Peace responded to multiple distress calls in Plateau and Kaduna States, killing several extremists and rescuing two kidnapped victims.

Weapons, vehicles, and ₦1.3 million in cash were confiscated.

Similarly, troops under Operation Whirl Stroke arrested three suspected criminals and rescued two hostages during operations in Taraba, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa States.

Niger Delta Operations

In the oil-rich Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed several illegal refining sites and arrested eight suspects.

During separate operations in Rivers and Delta States, troops rescued one kidnapped victim and recovered various weapons and equipment used by the suspects.

South East Operations

In the South East, troops under Operation Udoka arrested a wanted commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), identified as Uche Okafor, also known as Whipper, along with four others in Imo and Abia States.

Four additional suspects were arrested in Anambra and Enugu States, while weapons, vehicles, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered.

Major General Kangye emphasized that all operations were conducted in line with international standards, with strict adherence to human rights and the protection of civilian lives.

He commended the troops for their professionalism and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to restoring peace and stability across the nation.

“The Armed Forces remain committed to denying freedom of action to terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

These operations demonstrate our determination to protect national security and support economic stability,” Kangye stated.