Troops rescue more kidnapped victims in Kwara, intensify onslaught against bandits

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 2 Division/Sector 3, Operation Fansan Yamma, have recorded further successes in the ongoing counter-banditry operations in Kwara State, rescuing three kidnapped victims during coordinated raids in the Babanla Forest.

Confirming the development, Captain Stephen Nwankwo, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, said the operation was conducted following credible intelligence reports.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Patrol Base Babanla swiftly launched a rescue operation at a suspected bandit hideout, where they successfully freed Mrs. Oluwabusayo Taiwo (25) and her three-year-old son, Taiwo Irayomide,” Nwankwo stated.

He disclosed that both victims, who were abducted in Oke-Ode on 28 September 2025, were provided first aid treatment at the Patrol Base sick bay and would soon be reunited with their family.

In a separate operation, troops on routine patrol along a known bandit route also rescued Mr. Mohammadu Sani, popularly known as Mai Shayi, a 40-year-old tea vendor from Garkarima community.

“The victim, found in a pool of blood after being abandoned by fleeing bandits, was given immediate medical attention,” Nwankwo added, noting that a Dane gun and cutlass were recovered from the scene.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and swift response, the Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting citizens and restoring peace across Kwara State and neighbouring areas.

He further assured that troops would sustain aggressive patrols and offensive operations until all criminal elements threatening public safety are neutralized.