Troops rescue 6 kidnapped victims in joint operation in Benue State

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in a joint operation with the Nigeria Police, have successfully rescued six kidnapped victims, including a child, in Benue State.

Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, spokesperson of the brigade, said the operation was part of ongoing clearance efforts in Taraba State under the code name Operation Lafiya Nakowa.

He explained that on 2 October 2025, suspected kidnappers intercepted a Toyota Carina II coming from Katsina-Ala, Benue State, and abducted its passengers after forcing the vehicle to stop around an abandoned checkpoint.

“The victims were whisked into the bush by the armed men. Acting on a timely tip-off, troops of 6 Brigade, in conjunction with the Police, swiftly mobilized and combed the general area. Their rapid response led to the successful rescue of six persons, comprising the driver and five passengers,” Muhammad stated.

The rescued victims were identified as:

Mr. Terna Gbaya, 43

Mr. Musa Adamu, 55

Mrs. Rose Sor, 35

Mrs. Lydia Vyiashima, 40

Mrs. Comfort Iyofar, 60

A baby

They have since been reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still ongoing to track down the perpetrators and ensure no other victims remain in captivity.

The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the swift response and synergy between the troops and Police, noting that their collaboration led to the successful rescue.

He reaffirmed the brigade’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property in Taraba and neighboring states, urging members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.