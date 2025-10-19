Troops recover cache of arms, ammunition in Plateau community

FILE IMAGE

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Troops of the 3 Division and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a raid in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation followed credible intelligence indicating that bandits were stockpiling weapons in the area as part of an illegal arms proliferation network.

According to a statement issued by Major Samson Zhakom, the Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, “troops conducted a successful raid on the hideout of a notorious bandit in Rawaya Village, near Kazok in Barkin Ladi. Although the suspect managed to flee before the arrival of the troops, a thorough search of the location led to the recovery of a significant quantity of arms and ammunition.

“Items recovered from the hideout included two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, four AK-47 magazines, three G3 magazines, 1,198 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, three mobile phones, and other assorted items. The recovered weapons and materials are currently in the custody of the security forces for further investigation and action.”

Major Zhakom noted that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and his accomplices, stressing that the operation underscores the military’s resolve to dismantle criminal networks and curb illegal arms circulation within the State.

He reaffirmed that Operation Enduring Peace remains committed to ensuring the safety and stability of the Joint Operations Area, adding that the troops will continue to take decisive actions against all criminal elements threatening peace in Plateau State.

Vanguard News