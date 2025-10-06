Troops kill terror kingpin, Kachalla Maidawa, 35 others

•Rescue 22 victims

Abuja — Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious terrorist kingpin, Kachalla Maidawa, and 35 other insurgents.

They were killed in a coordinated nationwide operations conducted between September 29 and October 4.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters informed that the major breakthroughs were recorded across the six geopolitical zones.

According to the source, troops also apprehended 32 criminal suspects, rescued 22 kidnapped victims, and recovered large quantities of arms, ammunition, and logistics supplies.

The source said troops of Operation Egwu Eke Atite III, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, DSS, Police, and Hybrid Forces, foiled a planned terrorist attack on Isanlu, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He noted that the troops overpowered the assailants, neutralising more than 12 terrorists, including the dreaded Kachalla Maidawa, during a fierce gun battle.

Maidawa, he said, had been responsible for a series of violent raids across Kogi and parts of Kwara State.

“Recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, 400 rounds of assorted ammunition, four motorcycles, three Dane guns, a fragmentation jacket, and mobile phones,” the source added.

In Kebbi State, troops of 1 Brigade ambushed terrorists along the Salka–Kinke–Makurdi Road in Ngaski Local Government Area, killing two terrorists and rescuing eight victims. They also seized seven AK-47 magazines, 180 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two motorcycles.

The source further disclosed that troops of the 11 Field Engineer Regiment and CSI Battalion foiled a ¦ 3 million ransom delivery involving brand-new motorcycles meant for terrorists in Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

He said five hostages were rescued while fleeing bandits were neutralised, adding that two suspected kidnappers were later arrested at Damakasuwa checkpoint in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area with N1.3 million cash.

According to him, troops, during a follow-up raid, neutralised two accomplices who attempted to escape arrest.

In the North-East, the source revealed that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion ambushed and killed five ISWAP/JAS terrorists at Dipchari in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

He added that troops of 3 Battalion and 24 Task Force Brigade apprehended logistics and drug suppliers to ISWAP along the Gamboru–Wulgo Road, while a separate sting operation in Monguno led to the arrest of 12 suspects, including a terrorist tax collector.

“In the South-East, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade under Operation Udo Ka stormed IPOB/ESN hideouts in Abia and Imo States, arresting suspects involved in the abduction and murder of the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Polytechnic, Afikpo. Troops also neutralised a notorious ESN fighter and recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition,” he said.

In the South-South, under Operation Delta Safe, troops destroyed several illegal oil-refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States, recovering over 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil. Fourteen suspected drug peddlers were also arrested with support from the NDLEA.