Troops kill scores of terrorists, nab 450 suspects, rescue 180 victims in September – DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military authorities on Saturday disclosed that troops fighting to rid the country of insecurity and national threats in the month of September 2025 rescued 180 kidnapped victims (civilians), arrested 450 terrorists/bandits and killed scores of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

Also, 39 terrorists surrendered to troops, while 63 assorted arms, 4,475 ammunition, and 294 explosive items such as grenades and IED marking materials were recovered.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, while making this known, said terrorist logistics and communications materials, including hand-held radios, motorcycles, vehicles and other items used in perpetrating crimes, were also recovered.

“In the Niger Delta,” Kangye said, “troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites.

“Troops also foiled oil theft worth over N112.17 million (one hundred and twelve million, one hundred and seventy-five thousand, two hundred and twenty naira (N112,175,220.00)), consisting of 49,321 litres of crude oil, 6,970 litres of AGO, 1,900 litres of DPK and 1,475 litres of PMS.

“Overall, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive device-making material. Also, some caches of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered.

Detailing the encounters, the DMO said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeastsustained operational momentum by denying Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists freedom of action in the Northeastregion.

“Ground forces in conjunction with the Air Component and Hybrid forces, as well as local security groups, conducted aggressive operations leading to the elimination of several terrorists and their logistics suppliers.

“Troops recovered weapons, dismantled their networks and provided support for safe resettlement of displaced persons and unimpeded farming activities.

“Troops conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists on 23-30 September 2025 in Konduga, Gwoza, Mafa, Gukba, Monguno, Damboa, Biu and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State.

“They also conducted operations in Madagali, Hong and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa State as well as Gujba LGA of Yobe State.

“During the encounters, troops eliminated scores of terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition, while their camps were destroyed accordingly.

“Relatedly, from 23 to 30 September 2025, troops conducted operations in Mafa, Magumeri, Konduga, Damboa, Chibok, Kaga, Abadam and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State as well as Mubi North and Hong LGAs of Adamawa State. They also conducted operations in the Geidam and Nguru LGAs of Yobe State.

“During the encounters, 21 terrorists’ collaborators, informants and sympathisers were arrested. Arms, ammunition, logistics items, vehicles, motorcycles and IED marking materials were also recovered.

Recovered items are in the troops’ custody, while interrogation is ongoing.

“In the Northwest, troops of Operation Fasan Yamma, during firefights, eliminated some terrorists and bandits and rescued kidnapped victims.

“From 23 to 30 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in the Anka, Bakura, Tsafe, Maradun, Shinkafi and Maru LGAs of Zamfara State.

“They also carried out operations in Isa, Sabon Birni, Goroyo and Wurno LGAs of Sokoto State. Additionally, the same operations were conducted in Shanono, Gwarzo and Tudun Wada LGAs of Kano State as well as Arewa, Mariga and Kontagora LGAs of Kebbi State and Kaduna Metropolis.

While the JTF sector in Katsina State covered the Kankara, Faskari, Safana and Malumfashi LGAs of the state, a wanted terrorist identified as Ali Saidu was arrested.

“During these operations, several terrorists were killed, while 46 of them were arrested, while 13 kidnapped victims were rescued. Arrested terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace responded to distress calls about terrorists’ activities in some sectors.

“From 23 to 30 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Wase, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Bassa and Jos East LGAs of Plateau State as well as Sanga and Jamaá LGAs of Kaduna State.

“During the firefights, some extremists were killed in action, 12 of them were arrested, and 4 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from them.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted operations between 23 and 30 September 2025 in Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Gwer West LGAs of Benue State as well as Takum and Nasarawa LGAs of Taraba and Nasarawa States.

“They also conducted operations in Kabba Bunu and Omala LGAs of Kogi State as well as Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils of the FCT.

“During the operations, troops killed some criminals in action and arrested 6 suspected others, while 2 kidnapped victims were rescued.

“In Operation Delta Safe theatre, troops foiled oil theft worth over twenty million, eight hundred fifty-five thousand, six hundred and sixty naira (N20,855,660.00) only.

The breakdown consists of 13,175 litres of stolen crude oil and 7,230 litres of AGO.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 21 crude oil cooking ovens, 9 dugout pits, 7 boats, 11 storage tanks and 6 illegal refining sites.

“Furthermore, 8 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“Relatedly, troops on offensive operation arrested 36 suspects and rescued 2 kidnapped victims in Bomadi, Ethiope West, and Warri South LGAs of Delta State as well as Yenagoa and Port Harcourt LGAs of Bayelsa and Rivers State, respectively.

“Weapons, ammunition and natural resources were recovered from them.

In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka, between 25 and 30 September 2025, conducted offensive operations in the Ihiala and Orumba South LGAs of Anambra State as well as the Okigwe LGA of Imo State.

“During these operations a terrorist was killed in action, while 4 of them were arrested. Weapons, ammunition, vehicles and improvised explosive devices were recovered.”

Major Gen Kangye added, “​Our primary objectives were to disrupt enemy capabilities, secure key terrain, and support humanitarian efforts, and I can tell you that significant progress has been made.

“The operation remains ongoing, and our commanders on the ground continue to assess the situation to ensure stability and prevent further escalation.

“We remain fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the lawful execution of all missions in accordance with international and domestic rules of engagement. As always, the safety of our personnel and the protection of innocent lives are top priorities.

“Our gallant troops in conjunction with other security agencies as well as hybrid forces will continue to work together in ensuring that peace and security are returned to all troubled parts of the country.”