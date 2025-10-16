Troops foil crude oil theft worth N98m, arrest 13 suspects – DHQ

FILE IMAGE

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe have foiled crude oil theft worth N98.8 million and apprehended 13 suspects in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye stated this while briefing journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye said the troops uncovered and destroyed 11 illegal refining sites, seven dugout pits, nine boats, 14 storage tanks and seven refining ovens during recent raids across Delta and Rivers States.

Recovered items, according to him, include 992,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,505 litres of sodium hydroxide, 660 litres of condensate and 5,000 litres of PMS valued at about ₦98.8 million.

Kangye said that 13 suspects were apprehended, while weapons, ammunition, vehicles and boats were seized during the operations.

Kangye reaffirmed the military’s resolve to sustain pressure on oil thieves, economic saboteurs and secessionist elements.

He said the troops had remained vigilant and determined to restore lasting peace across all regions.

Vanguard News