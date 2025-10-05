Troops eliminate terror kingpin, Kachalla Maidawa, 35 others, rescue 22 victims

The General Officer Commanding (GOC)2 Division Major General Obinna Onubogu and his team during his visit to Kaiama and Baruten local governments areas of Kwara state on Saturday to check troops deployed to flush out terrorists from the areas during which twelve suspects have been arrested..

Troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated a notorious terrorist kingpin, Kachalla Maidawa, and 35 other insurgents in coordinated nationwide operations conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the major breakthroughs were recorded across the six geo-political zones.

He said the troops had also apprehended a total of 32 criminal suspects, rescued 22 kidnapped victims, and recovered large quantities of arms, ammunition and logistics supplies.

The source said troops of Operation Egwu Eke Atite III, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, DSS, Police and Hybrid Forces, foiled a planned terrorist attack on Isanlu, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi.

He added that the troops overpowered the assailants, neutralising more than 12 terrorists, including the dreaded Kachalla Maidawa, during a fierce gun battle.

According to him, Maidawa has been responsible for violent raids across Kogi and parts of Kwara.

“Recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, 400 rounds of assorted ammunition, four motorcycles, three Dane guns, a fragmentation jacket and mobile phones.

“In Kebbi, troops of 1 Brigade ambushed terrorists along the Salka–Kinke–Makurdi road in Ngaski Local Government Area, killing two terrorists and rescuing eight victims.

“They also seized seven AK-47 magazines, 180 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and two motorcycles,” he said.

The source said that troops of the 11 Field Engineer Regiment and CSI Battalion foiled a ₦3 million ransom delivery involving brand-new motorcycles meant for terrorists in Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

He added that five hostages were rescued while fleeing bandits were neutralised, adding that two suspected kidnappers were later caught at Damakasuwa checkpoint, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, with ₦1.3 million cash.

According to him, troops had during a follow-up raid, neutralised two accomplices who tried to escape arrest.

In the North-East, the source revealed that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion ambushed and killed five ISWAP/JAS terrorists at Dipchari in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

He added that troops of 3 Battalion and 24 Task Force Brigade apprehended logistics and drug suppliers to ISWAP along the Gamboru–Wulgo road, while a separate sting operation in Monguno led to 12 arrests, including a terrorist tax collector.

“In the South-East, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade under Operation Udo Ka stormed IPOB/ESN hideouts in Abia and Imo States, arresting suspects involved in the abduction and murder of the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Polytechnic, Afikpo.

“Troops also neutralised a notorious ESN fighter and recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 14 rounds of ammunition.

“In the South-South, under Operation Delta Safe, troops destroyed several illegal oil-refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States, recovering over 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“14 suspected drug peddlers were also arrested with support from the NDLEA,” he added.

The military source said the operations underscored the Nigerian army‘s superiority in combat and intelligence-led precision, reaffirming its resolve to restore peace, protect citizens and enhance national stability.

He added that troops remained committed to creating a secure environment for agriculture and commerce, in line with the Federal Government’s drive for food security and sustainable development.

Vanguard News