Troops dismantle 7 illegal refinery sites, foil oil theft worth over N98m

…Rescue 30 Kidnapped Victims, Arrest 44 Suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops deployed across the country to combat terrorism, banditry, and economic sabotage have destroyed seven illegal refinery sites and foiled oil theft valued at over ₦98 million, according to the Defence Headquarters.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on recent military operations. He said troops also rescued 30 kidnapped victims, arrested 44 suspects involved in terrorism and oil theft, and neutralized several armed elements within the past week.

Detailing the operations, Kangye said troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered 92,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,575 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 660 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), among other items.

He explained that the combined worth of the recovered products was estimated at ₦98,705,495.

Troops also destroyed 11 crude oil cooking ovens, seven dugout pits, nine boats, and 14 storage tanks used in illegal refining. Thirteen suspects were arrested, while various arms and ammunition were recovered.

Between October 9 and 12, 2025, the troops conducted operations in Ethiope East, Ughelli South, Ndokwa, Okpe, and Warri LGAs of Delta State, as well as Ahoada East and Toru LGAs of Rivers State, resulting in the arrest of nine additional suspects.

In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka arrested a suspected commander of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group identified as “Gentle,” along with eight other suspects in Owerri West and Mbaitoli LGAs of Imo State and in parts of Ebonyi State.

Recovered items included weapons, ammunition, and a vehicle.

Kangye also confirmed that a female logistics supplier to the group was arrested in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State. Three children found in her custody were identified as relatives of a wanted group leader, Maduabuchi Nwankwo, also known as “Emergency.”

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained coordinated ground and air offensives against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists across several local government areas of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.

According to Kangye, many terrorists were neutralized, 16 informants and logistics collaborators arrested, and seven kidnapped victims rescued.

Recovered items included arms, ammunition, vehicles, and the sum of ₦5,140,000.

In the North West, troops of Operation Fagge Dole and Operation Fasin Yamma engaged armed groups in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Niger States.

Several suspects were neutralized, 14 arrested, and six kidnapped victims rescued. Recovered items included weapons, vehicles, motorcycles, livestock, and cash.

Between October 8 and 10, 2025, troops also arrested a suspected gunrunner and two drug cartel members in Kaduna and Zamfara States, recovering over 1,300 rounds of live ammunition, narcotics, motorcycles, and ₦227,000.

In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven and Operation Whirl Stroke responded to distress calls and conducted raids in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, and Kogi States.

During these operations, several armed elements were killed or arrested, while 17 kidnapped victims were rescued. Weapons, vehicles, and livestock were also recovered.

Kangye noted that four suspects charged with conspiracy and theft were convicted by a Magistrate Court in Jos South LGA on October 8, 2025, and sentenced to one year imprisonment each.

He emphasized that the successes recorded across theatres reflect the Armed Forces’ commitment to safeguarding the nation.

“These achievements are not just victories on the battlefield, but proof of our resolve to secure every part of our country,” Kangye said.

“We salute our troops who continue to serve with honour and those who have paid the ultimate price. Their courage inspires our collective determination to restore lasting peace and stability.”

He reaffirmed the military’s readiness to work with all stakeholders to ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria.