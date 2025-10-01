Troops arrest two fake policemen with cannabis in Taraba

The General Officer Commanding (GOC)2 Division Major General Obinna Onubogu and his team during his visit to Kaiama and Baruten local governments areas of Kwara state on Saturday to check troops deployed to flush out terrorists from the areas during which twelve suspects have been arrested..

Troops of 6 Brigade, in collaboration with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Taraba, have arrested two fake police personnel with cannabis consignments in two vehicles.

A statement on Wednesday by Lt. Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 6 Brigade, said the arrest was made in Wukari.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops alongside NDLEA personnel intercepted and apprehended two fake policemen at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area.

“The suspects, who were dressed in mobile police uniforms, were found with two Toyota Hilux vehicles loaded with substances suspected to be cannabis.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that none of the occupants are serving policemen.

“The cannabis-laden vehicles were traced to have been loaded from Akure, Ondo State, and were heading towards Adamawa State before interception.”

According to him, the occupants of the second Hilux abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on sighting the troops.

“A total of 1,134 blocks of cannabis were recovered from the two vehicles. Both the suspects and the recovered exhibits have been handed over to the NDLEA office in Wukari for further investigation and prosecution.”

The Commander 6 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, who commended the troops and NDLEA operatives for their synergy and resilience, reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring that Taraba remained unsafe for criminals.

Uwa urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations across the state.

