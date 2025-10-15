Troops arrest suspected gunrunner, wife in Kaduna

FILE IMAGE

Troops of Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF-OPEP), have arrested a suspected gunrunner and his wife in Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the media officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JTF-OPEP is a special task force saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states.

Zhakom said that the 40- and 18-year-old suspects were apprehended on Oct. 8 by its troops in collaboration with Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY).

“In a coordinated operation to enhance security across the Joint Operations Area, troops of JTF OPEP, in collaboration with those of OPFY, tracked and apprehended two notorious gunrunners.

“The suspects were intercepted at a snap checkpoint established by the joint troops of JTF OPEP and OPFY at the outskirts of Saminaka in Lere LGA.

“The operation, prompted by auctionable intelligence from an intelligence agency in Plateau, led to the recovery of 1,207 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

“The ammunition was believed to be bound for armed groups operating in the northwestregion of the country,” he said.

The media officer said that suspects and other items recovered are currently in its custody undergoing further investigation. (NAN)