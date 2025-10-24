Troops arrest 86 terrorists, collaborators, oil thieves nationwide

…rescue 26 kidnapped victims, kill scores of terrorists in nationwide operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that troops across Nigeria killed scores of terrorists, arrested 86 criminals—including terrorists, collaborators, and oil thieves—and rescued 26 kidnapped victims in the past week.

Troops also foiled oil theft worth over N13.4 million, seizing 12,350 litres of crude oil, 840 litres of AGO, and 1,350 litres of DPK, while dismantling two illegal oil refinery sites. Additionally, 12 large crude oil smuggling boats, six crude oil cooking ovens, four dugout pits, five storage tanks, and three oil thieves were apprehended.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, said the operations included the arrest of terrorist logistics suppliers, recovery of weapons, dismantling of criminal networks, and safe resettlement of displaced persons.

North East: Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, supported by air and hybrid forces, targeted Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS terrorists from 16–23 October 2025 in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. Scores of terrorists were killed, 13 suspects arrested, three kidnapped victims rescued, and arms, ammunition, vehicles, and other items recovered.

North West: Operation Fansan Yamma troops conducted operations in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna states, killing several terrorists, arresting 11 suspects, and rescuing 14 kidnapped victims. Weapons, vehicles, livestock, and other items were recovered.

North Central: Operation Enduring Peace troops operated in Plateau, Kaduna, and Bauchi states, killing some extremists and arresting 24 suspects, while rescuing three kidnapped victims. In a separate raid on 19 October 2025 in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, troops recovered weapons from the residence of a wanted extremist leader, Alhaji Muhammed Sule (aka MP), though the suspect remains at large.

South South: Operation Delta Safe troops foiled oil theft valued at N13.4 million, seizing stolen crude, diesel, AGO, and dismantling illegal refining sites. Related operations in Delta State between 12–22 October led to the arrest of seven criminals.

South East: Operation Udoka troops conducted operations in Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi states from 17–23 October, arresting 12 IPOB/ESN terrorists and rescuing three kidnapped victims, while recovering weapons, ammunition, and vehicles.

Major General Kangye commended the troops’ professionalism and reiterated the Armed Forces’ commitment to denying terrorists, insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers freedom of action across the country. He assured Nigerians that DHQ will continue to provide timely and accurate updates on ongoing military operations.