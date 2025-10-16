Travel agency to launch ‘Tourism for a Cause’ initiative

By Adetutu Audu

The Escape Boulevard Travels and Tours, a leading travel agency in Nigeria, is set to launch a new initiative aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and supporting local communities.

The ‘Tourism for a Cause’ initiative is a unique program that combines travel with community service, allowing tourists to make a positive impact on the places they visit. Through the program, The Escape Boulevard Travels and Tours will partner with local organizations to support community development projects, such as education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

“We believe that tourism can be a powerful tool for good,” said Adeyemo Phebian, CEO of The Escape Boulevard Travels and Tours. “Through our ‘Tourism for a Cause’ initiative, we aim to create a new model of sustainable tourism that benefits both tourists and local communities.”

The initiative is set to launch with a pilot program in a rural community in Nigeria, where tourists will have the opportunity to participate in community service projects and experience the local culture.

“We are excited about this initiative and to see the positive impact it will have on local communities,” said a spokesperson for The Escape Boulevard Travels and Tours.

The ‘Tourism for a Cause’ initiative is part of The Escape Boulevard Travels and Tours’ broader commitment to sustainable tourism and community engagement.

The Escape Boulevard is a licensed and registered travel agency that specializes in curating bespoke tour packages for adventure seekers, luxury travelers, and families. With a focus on sustainability, customer satisfaction, and community engagement, we’re committed to making travel accessible to all.