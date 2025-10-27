Transport stakeholders set to chart path for sustainable infrastructure

Stakeholders in the country’s transportation industry have concluded plans to discuss Nigeria’s transport infrastructure and the need to innovate for a sustainable future.

The experts would speak at the maiden edition of the JustAlive Communications Limited Summit themed: ‘Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure: Innovation for a Sustainable Future’, taking place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Providence Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The one-day summit would be chaired by the Managing Director of Primero Transport Services, operators of Lagos BRT buses, Mr Fola Tinubu, as well as the former Commissioner of Transportation, Lagos State, Prof. Bamidele Badejo, who would be the keynote speaker.

Other selected transport experts include Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku; Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt Ado Sanusi; former Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Capt. Samuel Caulcrick.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of JustAlive Communications Limited, Mrs Pearl Ngwama, the summit “is the first attempt but we have a clear cut perspective on what a summit is supposed to achieve. It is not just another talkshow but carefully put together for a robust transport policy formulation, especially as it bothers on infrastructure and its sustainability.”