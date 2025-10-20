Transcorp Hotels reports 49% revenue growth for Q3 2025

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has announced its unaudited results for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2025, recording outstanding performance across key metrics.

The company delivered ₦72.31 billion in revenue, a 49% increase from ₦48.49 billion in Q3 2024, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged 36% to ₦22.4 billion from ₦16.44 billion in Q3 2024.

Gross Profit Margin expanded to 76%, up from 71% in Q3 2024 — driven by operational efficiency and superior service delivery.

This strong performance reflects Transcorp Hotels’ sustained focus on operational excellence, cost efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

With a future-ready growth strategy anchored on sustainability and innovation, the company continues to unlock exceptional value for shareholders. The recently commissioned 5,000-seat Transcorp Centre is fast positioning Nigeria as Africa’s hub for world-class Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

Commenting on the results, Chairman, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “This impressive Q3 performance underscores our time-tested strategy focused on cost discipline, operational efficiency, and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do. We remain committed to delivering sustainable profitability and long-term value for our investors.”

Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, noted: “Our Q3 2025 results reflect our unwavering drive for excellence and our commitment to redefining hospitality in Africa. With the success of our newly commissioned 5,000-seat event centre, we are proud to be positioning Nigeria as the preferred destination for global conferences and events, while scaling sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Transcorp Hotels recently bagged a triple win at the globally renowned Seven Star Luxury Awards, winning: Best Luxury Business Hotel (Nigeria & Africa), Best Luxury Event and Conference Centre (Nigeria & Africa) and Best CEO of the Year.