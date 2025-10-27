Transcorp Group revenue jumps 39% year-on-year in third quarter of 2025  

Omogiafo

Transnational Corporation Plc has announced its unaudited Q3 2025 financial results, delivering strong growth across business lines.

The Group recorded a 39% year-on-year increase in revenue, rising from ₦297.7 billion in Q3 2024 to ₦413.4 billion in Q3 2025. Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 18%, closing at ₦124.5 billion, compared to ₦105.5 billion in the same period last year.

Transcorp Group maintained its strong growth trajectory, driven by the Company’s resilient business strategy and operational excellence.

All operating units recorded significant growth, with the increased power generation capacity at the Group’s power plants and expansion in the hospitality revenue stream with the inclusion of the 5,000-capacity Transcorp Centre Abuja.

Profit After Tax increased by 20.5%, reaching ₦91.4 billion, compared to ₦75.9 billion in 2024.

The Group maintained a gross profit margin of 48%, reflecting disciplined cost management and strategic pricing across its business units, underpinned by a strong ethos of operational efficiency.

Commenting on the results, Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc, Tony Elumelu, said: “Transcorp’s robust revenue and earnings delivery demonstrates the opportunity in the Nigerian economy. Our diversified portfolio continues to offer investors access to key drivers of Nigeria’s growth opportunity. As the macro-economic climate improves, the Group is well-positioned to take advantage of Nigeria’s extraordinary potential. We are executing our impact-driven mandate through strategic investments that solidify our leadership in Nigeria’s vital sectors. Our diversified model continues to demonstrate resilience, generating significant value.

“In power generation and distribution, we are closing the energy deficit in Nigeria, propelling national development. We increased our power generation capacity at all our plants, and we remain committed to power Nigerians out of poverty. In hospitality, we are redefining excellence, with the landmark Transcorp Centre Abuja setting a new standard for world-class events. We remain unrelenting in our commitment to delivering superior shareholder returns and driving the long-term transformation of Nigeria’s economy.”

President/Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, stated: “Transcorp Group’s Q3 2025 results demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic direction, operational excellence and portfolio-wide efficiency. Driven by our core purpose to ‘Improve Lives and Transform Africa’, we continue to optimise our businesses to deliver superior stakeholder value.

“As Nigeria’s leading conglomerate, with a disciplined approach to excellent corporate strategy, we are positioned to finish the year with strength and strategic momentum. We offer investors unique access to the Nigerian economy, delivering sustainable returns for our shareholders and championing economic growth.”