Tragic, pregnant woman, nine others killed in Ondo auto crash

Ten persons, including a pregnant woman, have reportedly died in an auto crash that occurred in the Akungba-Akoko area of Ondo state.

An eyewitness account told Vanguard that the crash involved a truck that allegedly lost control and rammed into some shops along the Owo-Akungba-Ikare Akoko expressway, killing the victims on the spot.

According to a local, ” The driver lost control of the truck and swerved off the road and rammed into the shops along the road killing the victims.”

“The truck was coming from up, we couldn’t say if the barricade was opened, because some people said the trailer destroyed the barricade.

“Like five people have died while we don’t know how many are under the trailer now.”

When contacted, the Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Samuel Ibitoye, said that the accident involved a truck that was loaded with bags of cement.

Ibitoye said, “The incident involved a truck that ran into a barricade in front of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and lost control, resulting in the crash.

“No fewer than eight people were killed , comprising five males , two females and one male child.”

He advised “motorists to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before hitting the road. I will also advise drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

Speaker ng on the tragic incident, the Public Relations Officer of the AAUA Student Union Government (SUG), Akinibobola Ajidagba, said that “We regret to inform the entirety of the student populace that an articulated vehicle belonging to the Dangote group of companies suffered a brake failure from Ikare en route to Akungba and has destroyed by accident the permanent barricade erected at the university main gate.

“As it stands, close to 10 people have lost their lives due to this tragic incident. As we all can recollect, the Students’ Union has made several efforts to ensure that trucks stop plying Akungba roads, as this can endanger the lives and properties of our students.

“We still remain resolute in the assurance of this struggle. We implore all students to remain and be fearless, as we are up to the task of maintaining peace and order within the student community, and to stay away from the highway for the time being.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the government hospital in the university community.

The police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, couldn’t be reached for comments.

But a police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described the incident as pathetic.

