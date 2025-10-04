Tragedy, leadership and lessons: Elumelu after Afriland Towers

By Bamidele Johnson

It is when it is dark, too dark to see that the essence of leadership is revealed. Titles, wealth, and distance fall away, leaving only the test of empathy, courage and action. On 16 September, when fire engulfed Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos, one of the prized assets of Tony Elumelu’s vast business empire, the tragedy stripped leadership to its core. Elumelu, billionaire investor and philanthropist, had to cut short his trip abroad, returned to Nigeria to stand with his people in the face of grief.

His first act was a message that was a hybrid of sorrow and strength. It was no corporate speak, but a voice weighed down with pain, directed at the families, friends and colleagues of those who perished. He admitted that words were inadequate to capture the scale of the loss, not for the families who loved them, not for the friends who cherished them, and not for colleagues who shared daily spaces and goals. He recalled that he was on his way to New York for the United Nations General Assembly when he heard the news and had to immediately cut short his journey as a mark of respect. In his message, he urged colleagues to rally around the bereaved, to comfort the wounded and to honour the departed. He called for a minute of silence across his group of companies, praying that such a calamity would never happen again.

Even in mourning, Elumelu acknowledged those who had stood in the gap. These were the emergency responders, the first aid workers and the ordinary citizens, who displayed extraordinary courage. His words underlined a truth he has long professed: that business must serve humanity.

The fire at Afriland Towers claimed about 10 lives and destroyed property worth hundreds of millions of naira. For Elumelu, Chairman of both UBA Plc and Heirs Holdings, it was not just a corporate test, but a deeply personal moment of leadership. He demonstrated that leadership is not about distance or detachment, but about standing firm in the storm. His reaction echoed the examples of crisis leadership recorded in global history.

When Alan Mulally took over at Ford in 2006 during its darkest financial moment, his first act was not ruthless cost cutting but building trust through transparency and unity, proving that resilience begins with people. When Satya Nadella assumed leadership at Microsoft in 2014, he shifted the culture from internal rivalry to empathy and collaboration, reminding staff that innovation must ultimately serve humanity. More recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Arne Sorenson, then CEO of Marriott International, delivered an emotional message to his employees. He announced painful lay-offs while forfeiting his own salary, a gesture that communicated solidarity with staff who were enduring deep uncertainty.

Likewise, Elumelu chose empathy as his response, proving that in moments of crisis, compassion becomes the most powerful currency of trust. In each of these cases, and now with Elumelu, the same management principle emerges: stakeholder-centric leadership, where employees, customers and communities matter as much as shareholders. It is this approach that defines resilience and sets enduring leaders apart.

The Afriland Towers itself, a seven-storey building housing UBA Plc, United Capital, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other important establishments, became the site of chaos that afternoon. At about 1:20pm, fire was traced to the inverter room in the basement. It generated dense smoke and intense heat that spread rapidly through the building. The situation forced staff to leap through windows to escape and the ensuing panic made communication almost impossible.

Afriland Properties, the company that manages the building, clarified that the Towers is equipped with safety features, including alarms, emergency staircases, smoke extractors, fire reels, and extinguishers. Fire protocols were triggered immediately and first responders arrived within 20 minutes. However, some occupants reported that they did not hear the alarms in the panic, which made evacuation a herculean task.

The company emphasised that the building satisfied regulatory requirements and is regularly certified safe by authorities, but acknowledged that the rapid spread of smoke hindered the use of escape routes.

Afriland Properties was established as a separate entity after spinning off from UBA Group, with Heirs Holdings as a major investor. Over the years, both UBA and Afriland had ingrained safety drills and regular audits as part of their culture. Yet, no amount of preparation could erase the pain of this tragedy.

In its response, Afriland Properties has pledged that the Towers will undergo a full structural, safety and regulatory review before anyone is asked to return. Staff welfare, it stressed, remains paramount. Medical evaluations, counselling support, and structured assistance will be provided during this grieving period. Longer-term support mechanisms are also under review to ensure that employees and families are cared for.

The fire at Afriland Towers was a calamity that tested both systems and souls. It exposed the fragility of life and the importance of preparedness. Above all, it revealed a form of leadership that rises above profit and position. Elumelu’s actions showed that in the darkest moments, true leadership is not about hierarchy, but about humanity.