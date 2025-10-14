Traditional rulers, key to national unity, peace — Sultan, Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Juliet Umeh

Prominent Nigerian leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III and Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, reaffirmed the critical role of traditional rulers in strengthening peace, unity, and inclusive governance across the country.

They spoke at the opening of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, NCTRN, meeting held in Lagos.

The meeting brought together monarchs, governors, and policymakers from across the federation to deliberate on the theme:,”The Traditional Institution: The Imperative of Its Inclusion in Effective and Efficient Governance in Nigeria.”

The Sultan of Sokoto and Co-Chairman of the Council, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, called on Nigerians to rise above ethnic and political divisions to preserve national unity.

He said: “Whatever challenges we face as a nation are not insurmountable. We must confront them together with honesty and love for one another. Nigeria is our only country, and we must protect it.”

The Sultan urged leaders at all levels to prioritise peace and dialogue over conflict, warning that no society thrives where mistrust and division dominate.

He commended the Lagos State government for hosting the council’s meeting, describing it as a symbol of inclusiveness and inter-ethnic harmony.

He said: “What we need is not blame or lamentation, but collective action and sincere leadership that builds confidence among our people.”

In his address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasised that no government could thrive without the partnership of traditional rulers whom, he described, as the “true custodians of Nigeria’s moral and cultural fabric.”

According to him, “throughout our nation’s history, traditional leaders have played vital roles, settling disputes, guiding communities, and mediating between government and the people. They remain moral authorities who give voice and meaning to governance.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos State had long recognised this role by maintaining strong collaboration with its council of chiefs and obas.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering traditional institutions through policy inclusion and infrastructural support.

He said: “For governance to be truly effective, it must be inclusive. That means acknowledging the traditional institutions that understand the pulse of the people. Our administration will continue to work hand-in-hand with royal fathers to ensure peace, security, and prosperity in every community.”