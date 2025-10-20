Traders solicit govt support to boost Nigeria’s economy

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa & Matthew Johnson

Lagos markets traders’ under the aegis of Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association is appealing to the state government to consider businessmen and traders as very important people to work with to boost the economy of Nigeria.

The association which is an umbrella body of major markets in the state made the appeal during her all markets conference 2025 themed: “Empowering Trade Unions for Revenue Generation & Modernization…Engaging with Government Policy Makers to Create Conducive Business Environment”, held in Lagos.

Speaking, President of Ndigboamaka, Comr. Chinedu Ukatu, advised marketers and traders to collaborate with all government agencies positively to better the economy of the country, while saying: “I am appealing to the Lagos state government to see the businessmen and the traders as very important people to relate with to join hands and boost the economy of Nigeria.”

He said that the conference would serve as a platform to relate with agencies of government in charge of revenue collection, to ensure members are peacefully and well treated by host communities when it terms to collection.

Ukatu said: “The rapidly changing global economy, where modernization, digital transformation are key to ease of doing business makes this conference very important”.

Also, Ambassador of Tunisia Mr Mohsen Amtit, said the collaboration between both nations lies immense opportunities both in agro-business, textile, tourism,and in renewable energies.

Amtit said: “By working together, we pave pathways for mutual growth and prosperity. As Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association champions empowerment for revenue generation and adopts innovations in commerce, be it through digital platforms, sustainable practises, or enhancing value chains, we envision a tapestry of strengthened economic and cultural partnerships between Tunisia and Nigeria.”

Also, Chief Executive of Chisco Transport, Dr. Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, said that the collaboration with the association is to ensure there is easy movement of products from one state to the other.

He said: “I know the government have eyes, they have their ears, they are seeing it, the road is the economy, you can’t move any economy any economy without good roads, you can’t move any farm products, you can’t move any product, people cannot move without the roads.

“We are in Nigeria, the major transport system is by roads, 80 percent of people travelling is by road, because our railway is not auto-functional. So government I believe will do something serious, especially at this season, and in the next few months”.