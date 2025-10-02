Trade Fair demolition: LASG denies ethnic targeting, urges traders to obey law

Following the controversial demolition of illegal structures at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, the state government has dismissed the claim that the exercise was targeted at an ethnic group in the complex.

During an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olumide Oluyinka, insisted that the exercise was strictly an enforcement of planning regulations.

“That is not true. We have been to Owode Onirin, Idumota, and Ikeja. It has no ethnic correlation. The fact is that we just have to do our work. There is nothing ethnic here; it is purely technical,” Oluyinka said.

The commissioner explained that several structures inside the complex were erected without statutory approvals, some in clear violation of safety standards.

“The facts are clear; when you are in a place, you must live by the law of that place. It is as simple as that,” he added.

Oluyinka revealed that defaulters had been given ample notice before the demolitions commenced. He recalled leading a team to the complex in March 2024, during which officials were harassed and even detained while attempting to serve notices.

“Our officers went there to serve notices and were locked up for five to six hours. We had to bring in the police to release them. Even this year, officers went there and were detained. So what more notice are they requesting? It’s not new to them that we were coming,” he said.

According to him, the Trade Fair Management compounded the problem by leasing land to third parties who ignored planning regulations. He lamented the state of infrastructure at the complex, citing poor refuse disposal, blocked drainage and dilapidated walkways.

“It’s a shame we allowed our Trade Fair to get to that extent. Refuse, passage, drainages, walkways, sewage, everything is in shambles. They should even be happy we are there to sanitise because that is our responsibility. We cannot allow it to continue,” Oluyinka stressed.

The demolition exercise, which began on September 25, was conducted by the state’s Physical Planning Ministry in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Urban Renewal Agency, and Physical Planning Permit Authority.

