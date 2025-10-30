TPP Fest 2025 will redefine leadership in Africa – Convener

…event begins Nov 17 in Lagos

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Convener of The Peak Performer Festival (TPP Fest) and Founder of CHAMP, Dr. Abiola Salami, has stated that the 2025 edition of the festival will redefine leadership across Africa by equipping individuals and organizations with the intelligence and discipline necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at a press conference held on Friday at TVC Communications, Eko Atlantic, Lagos, Dr. Salami said the festival, which will hold on November 17 and 18, aims to “power people, shape leaders, and sustain legacy with 21st Century Intelligence.”

The two-day festival will feature three major events – the Emerging Leaders’ Summit, the Women in Leadership Dinner, and the CEO Forum, culminating in the Peak Performer Awards Night, which will honour outstanding individuals and organizations redefining leadership and excellence across Africa.

He explained that CHAMP, through The Peak Performer brand, remains committed to driving a culture of excellence in the African marketplace through executive coaching, workforce development, and advisory services.

“Africa will not rise by convenience, but by competence; not by emotion, but by excellence,” he said. “The Peak Performer Festival was born from the conviction that we cannot build great nations if we keep producing disconnected leaders.”

Salami said this year’s festival will explore three key frameworks that define CHAMP’s leadership philosophy – GRIT, No More Shrinking, and TITLE.

According to him, GRIT encourages emerging leaders to Grow, Rise, Innovate, and Thrive Against All Odds; No More Shrinking challenges women in leadership to lead boldly without apology, while TITLE focuses on Taming the Invisible Toll of Leadership and Expectations.

“Too many emerging leaders want the spotlight before they’ve built the stamina,” he noted. “Leadership that endures must be disciplined in purpose, courageous in expression, and healed at the core.”

Chairman of the Festival, Mr. Yinka Adebayo, said the event is not just a gathering but “an ecosystem of transformation” designed to produce resilient and emotionally intelligent leaders capable of sustaining greatness under pressure.

“TPP Fest is where legacy begins,” Adebayo said. “When we cultivate grit, we outgrow limitation. When women say ‘No More Shrinking,’ we reclaim Africa’s voice. And when we tame the invisible toll of leadership, we preserve the soul of success.”

Host of the press conference and Group CEO of TVC Communications, Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to using media as a force for leadership transformation. She said the collaboration between TVC and The Peak Performer Africa has already impacted the organization’s culture and staff capacity.

“Media is not just a mirror of society; it is an architect of culture,” she said. “Our partnership with The Peak Performer Africa reflects our shared vision to shape authentic leadership and drive excellence across sectors.”

Supported by FirstBank of Nigeria and Malta Guinness, TPP Fest 2025 will bring together CEOs, women leaders, and emerging professionals from across Africa. The organizers describe it not merely as a conference but as “a leadership recalibration where knowledge meets healing, strategy meets soul, and excellence meets empathy.”