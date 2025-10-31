Tottenham’s goalkeeper Whiteman retires at 27 to pursue career as photographer

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Alfie Whiteman has retired from football at the age of 27 to pursue a new career in photography and film directing.

Whiteman is already working as a director signed to a production company, Somesuch and has previously worked on Nike campaigns and documentaries in Norway and Ukraine.

Alfie Whiteman has been at the club since he started his career, going on loan stints to Swedish first-tier side Degerfors IF to seek decent playing time.

The third-choice shot-stopper made only one appearance for Spurs in an eight-minute cameo in the UEFA Europa League match against Ludogorets in 2020

The club’s official statement featured an open explanation from Whiteman himself, offering insight into his reasoning.

“It got to the point where I preferred to end my career on my own terms rather than join a club I simply didn’t want to go to,” he stated.

“When I was younger, I always said I didn’t want to play in the lower leagues; only the highest level ever mattered to me. Otherwise, I’d rather do something different.

“So I just took this step into the unknown and thought: ‘Oh, damn. I’m really doing this.’ Anything can happen.

“I’m in complete control of my life, and it’s both really exciting and really scary,” the statement ended.

Although he didn’t feature in the 2024/25 Europa League campaign, the goalkeeper was named on the bench for the final, culminating in our triumphant night in Bilbao.

Vanguard News