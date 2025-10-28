Top 5 longest-serving presidents in Africa

Paul Biya

By Patrick Igwe

Decades in power can bring both stability and controversy. In Africa, a handful of leaders have spent decades in the presidential seat, leaving a mark on their nations that few can rival. These leaders have witnessed entire generations grow up under their rule, shaping politics, culture and national identity. Whether seen as symbols of endurance or cautionary tales, their extended tenures are a defining feature of Africa’s modern political landscape.

Here are the five longest-serving presidents still in office today, the men who have shaped generations and outlasted rivals.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea

In power since 1979

Nearly 46 years in office, Obiang has led Equatorial Guinea since overthrowing his uncle in a dramatic coup. Supporters highlight his ability to maintain stability in a small but oil-rich nation, while critics point to corruption and limited political freedoms. Love him or hate him, Obiang has set a record few world leaders can match.

Paul Biya, Cameroon

In power since 1982

At 92 years old, Biya is Africa’s oldest sitting president. Known for his calm and reserved style, he has governed Cameroon quietly for over four decades. His tenure has brought continuity in a region often rocked by tension, but opponents argue it has come at the cost of democratic reform. Biya’s recent re-election shows he is not stepping down anytime soon.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, Republic of Congo

In power since 1979–1992 and 1997 to present

Sassou Nguesso’s leadership is almost a political saga. He first ruled Congo from 1979 to 1992, then returned in 1997 after a civil conflict and has remained in charge ever since. His long tenure has alternated between periods of reconstruction and political challenge, always maintaining a firm grip on the country’s affairs.

Yoweri Museveni, Uganda

In power since 1986

Museveni rose to power promising reform and stability. Nearly 40 years later, he remains Uganda’s central political figure. His supporters credit him with national stability and economic growth, while critics say his extended rule has weakened democratic institutions. Either way, his influence over Uganda’s trajectory is undeniable.

Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea

In power since 1993

As Eritrea’s first president, Afwerki has led the country since its independence. Without scheduled elections, his rule has continued uninterrupted for over three decades. For some, he symbolises national sovereignty, for others, he represents a government with strict control over its citizens. His legacy remains complex and deeply influential.