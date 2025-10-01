Top 10 Nigerians with the highest goals in UCL history

By Awobiyi Oluwaseyifunmi

Nigerian striker Osimhen has etched his name into UCL history, scoring goals to become Nigeria’s joint all-time top scorer in the competition.

His penalty goal against Chelsea on Tuesday night brought his UCL goal tally to 10, putting him level with former Super Eagles star Obafemi Martins.

Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray, has been in prolific form, having previously scored in the competition for Napoli and LOSC Lille.

Now with 10 goals, he stands as a leading figure among Nigerians to have excelled in Europe’s most prestigious club competition: UCL.

Victor Osimhen – 10 Goals

Osimhen has scored for Lille, Napoli, and now Galatasaray. At just 26, he is also Nigeria’s second-highest national team scorer and continues to break records across Europe.

Obafemi Martins – 10 Goals

Before Osimhen, Martins was Nigeria’s top scorer in the Champions League. He found the net while playing for Inter Milan, VfL Wolfsburg, and Rubin Kazan, known for his explosive pace and powerful finishing.

Victor Ikpeba – 7 Goals

The “Prince of Monaco,” Ikpeba made his mark during his time at AS Monaco, where he scored most of his UCL goals. He also played for Borussia Dortmund.

Ayegbeni Yakubu – 7 Goals

Yakubu was prolific in both qualifying and group-stage matches, scoring while playing for Maccabi Haifa and Portsmouth, among others.

Emmanuel Emenike – 7 Goals

The powerful forward scored his Champions League goals for Spartak Moscow and Fenerbahçe, becoming a key Nigerian name in European competitions.

Ahmed Musa – 6 Goals

Musa shone at CSKA Moscow, where he scored all of his six UCL goals. His pace and composure made him a key threat in Russia and Europe.

Ademola Lookman – 5 Goals

Lookman has recently risen through the ranks, playing for RB Leipzig, Atalanta, and other clubs. Now considered one of Nigeria’s most dynamic wingers, he has started adding Champions League goals to his name.

Nwankwo Kanu – 5 Goals

Kanu had UCL appearances and goals for Ajax—with whom he won the Champions League in 1995—and later Arsenal. He remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated players.

Shola Ameobi – 3 Goals

Though better known for his Europa League record, Ameobi netted three times in the Champions League for Newcastle United in the early 2000s.

Kelechi Iheanacho – 2 Goals

The Leicester City forward began his UCL journey at Manchester City, where he scored twice before moving on to make his mark in the Premier League and Europe.

Vanguard News