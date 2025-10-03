Top 10 locations in Lagos best for shortlet apartments

Lagos is a bustling economic hub and one of Africa’s top tourist destinations, with shortlet apartments spread across prime locations offering comfort and convenience for visitors.

With its mix of culture, business opportunities, and vibrant lifestyle, shortlet apartments have become increasingly popular for both locals and visitors.

Whether you’re in Lagos for work, leisure, or just a quick getaway, choosing the right neighborhood can make all the difference.

Here are 10 of the best locations in Lagos for shortlet apartments:

1. Ikoyi

Ikoyi remains the top choice for shortlets in Lagos thanks to its upscale lifestyle and serene environment. Known for its luxury residences, exclusive clubs, and green spaces, Ikoyi combines sophistication with security. The neighborhood offers waterfront living, cultural attractions like art galleries and museums, and top-notch restaurants and lounges. For travelers seeking comfort, exclusivity, and peace of mind, Ikoyi is unmatched.

2. Victoria Island (VI)

As Lagos’s central business district, VI is ideal for business travelers. It boasts premium hotels, serviced apartments, and modern shortlet homes equipped with world-class amenities. Beyond work, VI offers some of the city’s finest nightlife, high-end restaurants, and entertainment hubs. It’s the perfect blend of work and play.

3. Lekki Phase 1

Lekki Phase 1 is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods for short-term rentals. Its well-planned infrastructure, gated communities, and proximity to beaches make it highly attractive. The area is filled with serviced apartments that suit different budgets, from luxury stays to more affordable options. Lekki is especially popular with young professionals and tourists looking to enjoy Lagos’s social and cultural life.

4. Eko Atlantic

For travelers who want an ultra-modern experience, Eko Atlantic delivers. Built on reclaimed land along the Atlantic coast, it is home to luxury high-rises, stunning ocean views, and cutting-edge infrastructure. While pricier than other locations, its exclusivity, security, and proximity to premium dining and entertainment make it one of Lagos’s most prestigious addresses.

5. Ajah

Ajah is fast becoming a hotspot for shortlets. Offering more affordable accommodation compared to Ikoyi or VI, it appeals to travelers on a budget who still want access to modern amenities. Its proximity to Lekki Phase 1 and attractions like Giwa Gardens Water Park adds to its appeal. With rapid development ongoing, Ajah is a rising star for short-term rentals.

6. Ikeja

Ikeja, the capital of Lagos State, is known for its convenience and accessibility. It’s close to the airport, making it a top choice for business travelers and international guests. Ikeja offers shopping malls, local markets, cultural centers, and a wide range of eateries. Shortlet apartments here are practical, affordable, and well-suited for those seeking easy movement within Lagos.

7. Surulere

Surulere is a centrally located neighborhood that balances affordability with accessibility. Known as the “sports city” of Lagos, it’s home to stadiums, cinemas, and theaters, giving it a lively entertainment scene. Its central location makes it easy to get to both the island and mainland, while its shortlets cater well to budget-conscious travelers.

8. Yaba

Nicknamed “Yabacon Valley” for its booming tech ecosystem, Yaba is the heart of Lagos’s startup and youth culture. With universities, co-working spaces, art galleries, and a growing social scene, it appeals to young travelers, researchers, and tech enthusiasts. Yaba’s shortlet apartments are typically more affordable, making it a smart choice for visitors seeking a vibrant yet cost-effective stay.

9. Gbagada

Gbagada offers a middle-ground option for travelers. Located on the mainland, it provides easy access to both the island and other mainland districts. Shortlets here are practical and often more affordable, while still offering comfort. Gbagada’s strong road networks and proximity to healthcare, shopping, and local eateries make it an increasingly popular option.

10. Festac Town

Originally designed as a planned community, Festac Town offers organized layouts, accessible amenities, and a quieter residential vibe compared to Lagos’s bustling hotspots. Located in Amuwo-Odofin, Festac gives visitors a taste of local Lagos living while still providing the comfort of serviced apartments and proximity to shopping malls and entertainment spots.

