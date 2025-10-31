Top 10 countries with the lowest quality of life in 2025

Quality of life in countries is shaped by several key factors, including income levels, access to healthcare and education, safety, political stability, and infrastructure.

In 2025, these 10 countries rank among those with the lowest quality of life, according to Numbeo.

1. Nigeria

Despite its vast natural resources, Nigeria struggles with widespread poverty, insecurity, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and unstable electricity. These challenges continue to affect the daily lives of millions.

2. Bangladesh

Bangladesh continues to face issues such as overcrowding, low wages, pollution, and political instability. Although improving economically, its infrastructure and social services still lag behind.

3. Venezuela

Once one of South America’s wealthiest nations, Venezuela is now grappling with hyperinflation, food shortages, political turmoil, and mass emigration, all contributing to poor living conditions.

4. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is recovering from a severe financial crisis that caused shortages of fuel, medicine, and basic goods. Economic instability and political tensions continue to affect the quality of life.

5. Egypt

High inflation, unemployment, and political restrictions weigh heavily on Egyptians. Many citizens struggle with rising living costs and limited access to essential services.

6. Iran

International sanctions, economic challenges, and political repression have contributed to inflation, reduced employment opportunities, and restricted personal freedoms, lowering living standards.

7. Peru

Political instability, inequality, and insufficient public services continue to affect Peru. Many rural communities lack dependable healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

8. Vietnam

Although Vietnam has seen strong economic growth, many citizens still face low wages, pollution, and overpopulation in major cities, limiting overall quality of life.

9. Philippines

Poverty, frequent natural disasters, overcrowded cities, and inadequate infrastructure challenge everyday life in the Philippines, despite improvements in recent years.

10. Lebanon

Lebanon’s prolonged economic collapse, inflation, failing public services, and political paralysis have made daily survival extremely difficult for citizens.

