Tony Elumelu to deliver keynote speech at Abuja Business and Investment Expo 2025

Tony Elumelu

By Adesina Wahab

‎Abuja will take the centre stage in global economic conversations this October as business mogul, Tony Elumelu, Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, delivers the keynote speech at the Abuja Business and Investment Expo 2025.‎

‎The four-day summit, scheduled for October 22 to 24, 2025, at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, is expected to host more than 1,000 high-level participants from 40 countries, including global investors, policymakers, diplomats, financiers, industry leaders, and innovators.

‎Convened by the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, as the Special Guest of Honour, the annual event will spotlight the investment opportunities in Abuja, the sub-nationals, and other emerging markets.

Organizers say it will also serve as a springboard for strategic partnerships that will drive economic diversification, sustainable urban development, and private sector engagement.‎

‎The theme for this year’s event is: “Empowering Sustainable Growth: Unlocking Potential in Emerging Markets,” and it underscores the importance of innovation and inclusivity in building resilient economies. Elumelu’s philosophy of empowering entrepreneurs and fostering prosperity across Africa is expected to resonate strongly with the objectives of the summit.

‎‎According to Dr. Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AICL, “This convergence of diverse perspectives will not only explore investment opportunities but also address the pressing challenges facing emerging markets, paving the way for practical solutions and actionable strategies.”

‎‎She noted that the key focus of the summit includes showcasing Abuja’s economic and investment potential, providing a forum for dialogue between policymakers and investors, facilitating collaborations between government agencies and the private sector, and connecting local entrepreneurs with international businesses and development partners.

The event will also promote knowledge exchange to empower stakeholders with insights into global investment trends, regulatory frameworks, and market opportunities.

‎The 2025 Expo will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, stimulating debates, business matchmaking sessions, and high-level networking opportunities. Organizers describe it as “an unforgettable experience for investors and innovators alike.”

‎‎In addition to Elumelu, other notable speakers expected at the summit include Dr. Abba Aliyu, Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency; Joke Silva, award-winning actress and filmmaker; Mr. Jim Iyke, renowned actor, director, and filmmaker; and Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu, social entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of the Zebra Group.

‎The Abuja Business and Investment Expo 2025 is positioned to set a new benchmark for international investment summits in Africa, bringing together diverse voices to chart practical pathways for sustainable growth.