Tompolo visits Jonathan in Bayelsa to strengthen peace in Niger Delta

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Niger Delta leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), on Friday held a private meeting at Jonathan’s residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, to discuss issues related to peace and security in the region.

Tompolo, who serves as Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) — the company overseeing the surveillance of oil facilities across the Niger Delta — arrived at Jonathan’s residence in the company of Tantita’s Managing Director, High Chief Kestin Pondi, and the 2023 APC deputy governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Hon. Joshua Maciver, among others.

Speaking with journalists after the closed-door meeting, Jonathan said he invited Tompolo for consultations following public concerns and the need to sustain the peace currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta.

“Since I left office, we have not seen each other. Tompolo is one young man who has played a key role in the unity of our people,” Jonathan said. “There are issues people have been complaining about, so I decided to call him so that we can have conversations to ensure the Niger Delta remains peaceful. He has contributed significantly to peace and the protection of oil installations.”

Tompolo, also known as GOC, had earlier made a rare public appearance in Yenagoa, where he inspected the ongoing construction of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide Secretariat near the Ijaw House.

Sources close to the meeting said discussions also touched on sustaining the Presidential Amnesty Programme and strengthening collaboration among key stakeholders to consolidate the region’s hard-earned peace.

Observers described the visit as a significant step toward renewed dialogue and stability in the Niger Delta, amid calls for more inclusive engagement and equitable development across the oil-rich region.