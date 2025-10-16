Tompolo commended for N10bn donation to Delta Security Trust Fund

By Nnasom David

The Southwest Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Adekunle Orisamoluwa, has expressed profound appreciation to former Niger Delta agitator and philanthropist, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for his generous donation of ₦10 billion to the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Orisamoluwa described the donation as “a remarkable and selfless contribution” that underscores Tompolo’s unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and the well-being of the people of Delta State.

He noted that at a time when security challenges continue to threaten lives and livelihoods across Nigeria, Tompolo’s gesture stands as a shining example of patriotism and community leadership.

“This significant contribution is not just a financial investment; it is a testament to his belief in a safer and more secure Delta State where every citizen can thrive without fear,” Orisamoluwa said.

He added that the donation would play a crucial role in boosting the state government’s capacity to enhance security operations, strengthen infrastructure, and promote economic development.

Orisamoluwa also lauded Tompolo’s proactive approach to tackling insecurity, describing it as “a clarion call for other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate.”

“Security is a collective responsibility, and Tompolo’s action reflects the spirit of true leadership and service to humanity,” he emphasized.

Reaffirming the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement’s confidence in Tompolo’s vision, Orisamoluwa said the gesture would pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous Delta State, conducive for investment and growth.

He urged stakeholders, community leaders, and citizens to support the Delta State Security Trust Fund and build on Tompolo’s example of public-spirited action.

“Together, we can create a safer future for generations to come,” Orisamoluwa said, while extending heartfelt gratitude to Tompolo for his unwavering dedication to the security and progress of the state.

Tompolo, a prominent figure in the Niger Delta region, has in recent years gained recognition for his peacebuilding and philanthropic efforts, particularly in promoting security and development across oil-producing communities.