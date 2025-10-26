Tolulope Joshua Oginni Renovates Ajogbo Grammar School Hall

By Ayo Onikoyi

Entrepreneur, events compere, and content creator Tolulope Joshua Oginni has given back to his alma mater, Ajogbo Grammar School Senior, Ota, Ogun State, by sponsoring the complete renovation of the school hall — a gesture that has filled the community with gratitude and pride.

The commissioning ceremony, held on October 15, was graced by students, teachers, dignitaries, and community leaders. The newly renovated hall was officially unveiled by His Royal Majesty, Oba Olabode VT Thomas Fagbayi, Oni Tigbo of Tigbo Ilu Kingdom, Awori Land, who also presented an Award of Appreciation to Oginni for his selfless contribution to the school.

In an emotional address, Oginni — founder of Transtech Consulting and an alumnus of the 2001–2007 set — reflected on the significance of the project. “Though it has been 18 years since I graduated from this school, I never forgot my roots. Ajogbo Grammar School is part of my story. This hall is not just a hall to me; it is a reminder of where it all began — my foundation, my growth, and the journey that shaped who I am today,” he said.

Oginni, who once served as Social Prefect, described his act of giving back as a duty rather than charity. “By God’s grace, we have started, and we will continue, and we will do even more,” he added.

Principal Olukemi Moronke Sorinolu praised Oginni’s gesture, calling it “a shining example of true leadership and gratitude.”

In his closing remarks, Oginni dedicated the project to God, stating, “Success is indeed a beautiful thing, but it becomes truly meaningful when we remember where we all started from.”

The refurbished hall now stands as a lasting legacy and a symbol of hope for the Ajogbo Grammar School community.