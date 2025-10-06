Tolu Bally marks 35th birthday, expands into real estate

…launches 2207HOMES

Nigerian fashion mogul and entrepreneur, Tolu Bally, celebrated her 35th birthday today in grand style, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career and unveiling her latest venture, 2207Homes a real estate company inspired by her signature brand philosophy of luxury and excellence.

The creative force behind the renowned fashion house 2207bytbally, Bally has long established herself as one of the most influential figures in African fashion. Known for her attention to detail and innovative designs, her couture pieces have graced top Nigerian celebrities at major events such as the AMVCAs and Headies Awards.

To commemorate her birthday, Bally shared a series of breathtaking photos from an elegant minimalist shoot, donning a transparent black jumpsuit adorned with subtle embellishments that captured her signature blend of sophistication and boldness.

Tolulope Bally’s rise to prominence is a story of resilience, vision, and self-belief. A graduate of Psychosocial Studies from the University of East London, she began her journey by selling clothes from her car boot before officially launching 2207bytbally in 2016 — a name derived from her son’s birthdate. Over the years, the brand has grown into a symbol of prestige, earning her multiple recognitions including the ELOY Award for Innovative Fashion Brand and Net Honours for Most Popular Designer.

Speaking about her journey, Bally said, “Everything I have built came from passion, consistency, and faith. I’ve learned that no dream is too big when you believe in your purpose and put in the work.”

With the introduction of 2207Homes, Bally extends her footprint into real estate — an industry she describes as a “natural progression” of her desire to create timeless value.

Beyond fashion and business, Bally also runs the Tolu Bally Foundation, an initiative dedicated to empowering women and supporting underprivileged communities.

As she celebrates a new year and a new business venture, Bally continues to embody the spirit of creativity and excellence that defines her brand. “This new chapter is about growth and legacy,” she added. “I’m building not just for today but for the generations to come.”