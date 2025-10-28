Togo footballer Samuel Asamoah set to play again after breaking neck

Asamoah

A Togolese international footballer who broke his neck during a match in China has made an extraordinary recovery and may return to playing in a matter of months, his agent and club told AFP on Tuesday.

Samuel Asamoah, 31, ploughed head-first into a pitch-side LED advertising panel after being shoved by an opponent while jostling for the ball earlier this month.

The midfielder’s club, second-tier Guangxi Pingguo, said at the time he had fractures in his neck and nerve damage and was at risk of “high-level paraplegia” — warning his “career may also be seriously affected”.

But Asamoah’s agent Avram Marius told AFP in a message that “he is ok” and “doing the recovery”.

“In two months he can play normally,” he added.

His club was more cautious and put Asamoah’s return to football at an estimated “three to six months”.

“Currently (Asamoah) is doing some basic strength recovery,” a Guangxi representative who wished not to be named told AFP in a separate message.

In a video posted by his team on Friday, Asamoah looked to be walking with ease as he visited a fruit shop.

He shook hands as he met people at an elderly care centre.

“I always thank God for the gift of life,” said Asamoah, wearing a neck brace, in the video.

Asamoah spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China last year.

He has played six times for Togo, according to football statistics website transfermarkt.com.

