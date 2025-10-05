Tobi Akuraku inspires in newmedley “Èrè Èmí”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gifted gospel artiste Tobi Akuraku has released his latest single, Èrè Èmí, a soul-stirring medley that celebrates the musical roots of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Cherubim & Seraphim (C&S), and Celestial Church of Christ (CCC).

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Tobi shared:

“The inspiration behind ‘Èrè Èmí’ was purely the leading of the Holy Spirit. During a season of reflection, I felt drawn to revisit the powerful, spirit-filled songs from CAC, C&S, and CCC. The medley is done in the ‘Ariya’ style, originating from C&S, a sound I deeply resonate with. I was also inspired by Minister Eniola Olusoga, who brought this style into the Pentecostal space. I am an advocate of radical praise and warfare worship.”

On the medley format, he explained:

“These songs are more than music—they are vessels of power, sacrifice, and communion with God. The medley flows seamlessly like waves of the Spirit, transcending doctrines and denominations. Every member of my team prayed, fasted, and ministered throughout the process, and the featured artist contributed powerful chants, all inspired by the Holy Spirit.”

Blending songs from different church traditions posed challenges, Tobi admitted:

“Each tradition has a distinct sound and spiritual atmosphere. Merging them wasn’t easy, but by surrendering to the Holy Spirit, we found clarity and direction.”

The response to Èrè Èmí has been overwhelming:

“Listeners have shared how the medley stirred deep worship, reminded them of their spiritual roots, and even sparked personal and collective revivals. All glory goes to God.”

Èrè Èmí is available now on all major streaming platforms, offering believers and music lovers a fresh, spirit-filled wave of worship.