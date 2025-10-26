Tobechi Achionye meets Jay-Jay Okocha, world football legends in Abuja

In a moving celebration of sport, inclusion, and hope, Tobechi Achionye, fondly known as Kind Toby, took centre stage at the Gala Night held ahead of the Legend Football Match organised over the weekend by the Attom Foundation in partnership with Zahra Buhari-Indimi’s ZMB Homes, a non-profit dedicated to providing safe and nurturing homes for orphaned children.

The young Nigerian-American creative — second runner-up at Autism’s Got Talent USA (Georgia) and the first male autistic model to walk the runway in Africa — opened the glamorous evening with a stirring rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem before an audience that included Sheyi Tinubu, philanthropists, and global football icons.

His performance set a powerful tone of unity, pride, and inclusion, embodying the limitless possibilities of talent and acceptance.

The following day, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja came alive as Jay-Jay Okocha led the African Legends, featuring Julius Aghahowa, Emmanuel Adebayor, Victor Ikpeba, Obafemi Martins, Khalilou Fadiga, Alex Song, and Mark Fish, in a thrilling face-off against the Barça Legends.

Tobechi joined the lineup, symbolising courage, diversity, and the transformative power of opportunity.

“Inclusion is the real victory today,” said Jay-Jay Okocha, captain of the African Legends. “Football is more than a game — it’s a bridge that connects hearts, stories, and dreams.”

Julius Aghahowa added, “This event goes beyond football. It’s about hope, unity, and giving children like Tobechi a platform to be seen and celebrated. Every act of inclusion strengthens our humanity.”

Founder of the Attom Foundation, Hassan Attom, remarked, “When legends play for purpose, the world listens. When inclusion takes the stage, the world changes.”

Also speaking, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, founder of ZMB Homes, said, “Every child deserves love, safety, and a chance to thrive. Tonight’s event reflects that spirit — using sport and kindness to change lives.”

Tobechi’s remarkable journey has inspired two children’s books authored by Mrs. Noni Okocha, CEO of the I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative:

“Be Kind” — a kindness-to-all-abilities awareness book, and “Understanding Autism” — a guide to promoting empathy and acceptance.

Through advocacy and school visits, Kind Toby continues to use his platform to promote autism awareness, kindness, and inclusion among young people.

The Gala Night, held in Abuja, was a dazzling prelude to the landmark match — blending elegance, philanthropy, and purpose. Together, football legends and young changemakers demonstrated that inclusion is not just a message but a movement reshaping Africa’s future.