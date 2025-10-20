Tobechi Achionye becomes Africa’s First male autistic model to walk a fashion runway

Tobechi Achionye, fondly known as Kind Toby, a multi-talented artist living with autism, has made history as the first African male autistic model to walk a fashion runway.

Kind Toby achieved this remarkable feat at the Fashion Fusion Africa (FFA) 2025 show, held from October 18 to 19 in Abuja.

The event, themed “Fables through Fabrics,” brought together designers from across Nigeria and beyond, alongside fashion enthusiasts and key stakeholders in the creative industry.

On the runway, Kind Toby captivated the audience as he showcased collections from Ummys Glamour, Herboojah, and Elcheddre Luxury, earning admiration for his poise and confidence. His appearance symbolized resilience and challenged stereotypes about autism, inspiring a new narrative for children with special needs across Africa.

A fast-rising musician, artist, and pianist, Kind Toby has expanded his creative horizons to include modeling. His breakthrough places him among trailblazing autistic figures in Africa’s fashion industry, alongside Ghana’s Nana Yaa and Kenya’s Sarah Busorei.

Toby’s walk was more than a fashion statement—it was a declaration of inclusion, courage, and limitless potential. As the crowd cheered, he embodied hope and possibility, proving that fashion can be a powerful medium for social change.

Mr. Obinna Obi, Convener of FFA and Chief Executive Officer of Obitaris Consults and Events Ltd, said the decision to feature an autistic model was part of efforts to foster inclusivity in showcasing African creativity.

“This event is a platform to tell African stories through fabrics,” he said. “Featuring Kind Toby brings humanity to the runway. Fashion Fusion Africa is about inclusivity—bringing everyone together regardless of background, tribe, or culture to celebrate one thing: fashion.”

Zee Michael Obasi, fashion-tech entrepreneur and Creative Director of Herboojah, described Toby as “an agent of inclusion and inspiration,” noting that his story is redefining Africa’s fashion and creativity space.

Similarly, Mrs. Adebisi Ummy, CEO of Ummys Glamour, said having the young autistic model represent her brand was “an inspiring way to promote inclusive opportunities in the creative industry.”

At the sidelines of the event, Mrs. Noni Okocha, CEO of I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative and author of Be Kind by Toby and Understanding Autism, praised Toby’s courage and artistic expression.

“Through his art, music, and advocacy, he gives hope and visibility to those often overlooked,” Okocha said. “He reminds us that difference is not a limitation, but a beautiful form of strength.”

Born in Winnipeg, Canada, to Nigerian parents, Kind Toby is a Nigerian-American creative whose journey bridges art, music, and fashion. Diagnosed with autism as a child, he found his voice through rhythm, color, and design, creating vivid artworks and logos with photographic precision.

As a music artist, Toby has inspired many through his unique ability to play by ear, often recreating songs after hearing them just once. His debut single, “I Be Somebody,” has become an anthem promoting visibility, empowerment, and inclusion for people with disabilities.

He was the second runner-up at Autism’s Got Talent in Atlanta, Georgia (2022) and is the founder of Be Kind by Toby: A Vision for Change.

Kind Toby’s historic runway debut marked not just a milestone in fashion, but a celebration of courage, creativity, and inclusivity—signaling a new era of acceptance and diversity within Africa’s creative industry.