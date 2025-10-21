Tobacco control: Nigerian govt urged to adopt Swedish approach

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS tobacco related diseases death toll increases across the country, public health professionals have urged the Nigerian government to adopt the Swedish approach to mitigate the impact of smoking tobacco.

The call was made at a stakeholders’ engagement forum with the theme ‘Can Nigeria Quit Like Sweden?’, where the issues were intensively addressed, therefore, health experts present said it is an urgent health disaster that needs to be given the best attention to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

They said there is the need to have science-based policies, public education, and multi-sectoral collaboration to combat tobacco consumption in order to reduce its impact.

Sweden’s comprehensive approach combines smoking cessation and prevention measures with policies that allow citizens people to choose alternatives.

Meanwhile, the Director, Quit Like Sweden, QLS, Ms. Suely Castro, in her remarks explained that Sweden’s approach focuses on harm reduction by offering safer alternatives to traditional cigarettes rather than pursuing total eradication, adding that due to Nigeria’s diversity, the Swedish model might not be “wholesale” but can go a long way.

She said: “We are here to share the Swedish experience, which is about harm reduction in tobacco control,” she explained.

“Our focus is on enabling people to access safer alternatives that are affordable and acceptable.

“Nigeria is diverse, so while the Swedish model cannot be copied wholesale, its principles can be adapted to fit Nigeria’s needs.”

According to her, every country has its suitable strategy for tobacco control, which the success is tailored along local realities.

However, she made it clear that QLS’s mission is not basically to promote any particular product, rather it is to ensure smokers and other tobacco consumers are adequately educated and helped about less harmful options.

“No single formula works everywhere. You have to offer people options that meet their needs. The reasons people smoke vary, so they need choices that truly help them quit or switch.

“We don’t promote products; we promote help. Our concern is for the people who struggle with smoking, their families, and their communities. Harm reduction gives them a fighting chance.

“We hope Nigeria will one day reach the low smoking rates Sweden enjoys. Fewer smoking-related illnesses would mean more national resources for health, education, and development”, she said.

She also called on the government for more and deep citizens’ engagement to provide a platform for dialogue with policymakers.

“Government plays a key role. Policymakers must be willing to listen and engage constructively because decisions made at that level affect millions”, she added.

Also, in a remark, Pharmacist-Epidemiologist and Director of Research at Global Focus, University of Ibadan, Dr Yusuff Adebayo Adebisi, pointed out that it is imperative for an evidence-based policymaking and collaboration in order to ensure science is made realistic and workable strategies.

“We know the science behind reduced-risk products. Our task is to work with stakeholders — smokers, healthcare providers, and policymakers — to apply this knowledge locally. It is about creating a balance between benefits and risks, grounded in Nigerian realities.

“Health workers are key messengers. They can guide smokers through available tools, from nicotine replacement therapies to safer alternatives like vaping, as practiced in the United Kingdom”, Adebisi said.

He further stated that, “Education through pharmacies, webinars, and the media is essential. Recently, we organized a webinar for journalists and launched a Tobacco Harm Reduction Scholarship Programme to build media capacity on the issue.”

Another public health professional from Cameroon, Dr Tata Eunice, counseled that Nigeria needs to replicate the success recorded by Sweden in tobacco control.

“Sweden’s achievements came through strong regulation and access to affordable alternatives. Nigeria must ensure that safer products are accessible, affordable, and well-regulated to prevent misuse.

“Most smokers start young. Educating students early about tobacco harm reduction will go a long way in preventing addiction and promoting healthier choices”, Dr Eunice added.

The Convener, Tobacco Harm Reduction Nigeria, THRNigeria, Uche Olatunji, stressed sustained media engagement and mental health advocacy to drive the reduction of harmful tobacco consumption.

“The media plays a powerful role in shaping perceptions. Continuous conversation and awareness at the community level can drive behavioural change”, Olatunji stated.

Meanwhile, he called for the integration of ha reduction in health and education systems, “Tertiary institutions can help young adults understand harm reduction better. If we link this to mental health awareness, people will make informed lifestyle choices.

“Harm reduction isn’t about encouraging smoking. It’s about giving people safer choices, improving public health, and reducing deaths linked to tobacco.”