Tinubu’s tax reforms will boost real estate productivity, GDP—NIESV President

Mr Victor Alonge and his wife at the Ooni’s palace

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The President, Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers, NIESV, Mr Victor Alonge, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform will boost the productivity of the real estate sector and enhance its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Alonge, while speaking with newsmen after the conferment of chieftaincy title on him by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as the Awokose Omoluabi Oodua, lamented that Nigeria is one of the countries with the lowest GDP in the real estate sector.

He urged the government at all levels to recognise professionals in nation-building to turn around the economic fortune of the country.

According to him, In Nigeria, those authorities must recognise the importance of professionals in nation building. There is nothing in terms of ideas and knowledge that we don’t have in Nigeria that each profession cannot provide.

“Real estate performance based on GDP is very low, one of the lowest in Africa and we have huge potential. And it’s just for the Government to listen and engage. To accept that professionals have a role to play in supporting the government.

“I must commend, this current government for the various initiatives that they have taken especially in the tax reform which is going to impact us in the real estate industry. In terms of productivity, contributions to GDP, I think it’s great. I just want them to continue to do that.

“There are policies that may at first instance be difficult for the people. But in the long term, the Government is a continuum of administration. Policy should be sustainable. Listen to professionals. Engage with surveyors and valuers in the profession for the revitalisation and improved productivity and contribution of real estate to National development.”

Speaking about the conferment of chieftaincy title on him, he lauded Ooni and his professional colleagues for the support, assuring that the new role will make him do more for development.