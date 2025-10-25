Tinubu’s service chiefs shake-up shows he’s serious — Ogba

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Victor Ogba, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s reshuffling of the Service Chiefs, describing it as a bold and necessary move to strengthen national security.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Ogba said the President’s decision reflected his determination to confront the worsening insecurity across the country and restore public confidence in the nation’s armed forces.

Earlier in the week, President Tinubu announced a sweeping overhaul of the military leadership. General Olufemi Oluyede was appointed Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa, who held the position for just over two years. Major-General W. Shaibu was named Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke became Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas was appointed Chief of Naval Staff. Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Describing Tinubu as a visionary and decisive leader, Ogba said the reshuffle showed that the President was no longer ready to accept excuses from the nation’s security heads.

“Insecurity is getting worse day by day in the country, and President Tinubu can no longer entertain excuses from these Service Chiefs,” Ogba said.

He explained that Nigeria is battling multiple security threats, from Islamist insurgencies in the North-East and banditry in the North-West to separatist unrest in the South-East and pipeline vandalism in the South-South. According to him, the new appointments are part of efforts to rebuild trust, improve coordination, and deliver results.

“There are security challenges across Nigeria, and this reshuffling is a welcome development aimed at addressing them. The President has shown courage and leadership in taking this decision,” he said.

Ogba urged Nigerians to rally behind the President’s efforts, expressing confidence in Tinubu’s capacity to end the growing threats to the country’s peace and sovereignty.

“I believe President Tinubu has the will and the strategy to bring lasting stability,” he added.

Beyond the security shake-up, Ogba also commended the President for his recent economic and financial reforms, especially those that helped Nigeria exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

He said Tinubu’s reforms had restored international confidence in Nigeria’s financial system and positioned the country for greater economic credibility.

“President Tinubu’s political will to combat financial malpractice has put Nigeria back on the global map,” Ogba said.

The FATF, a global body founded in 1989 by the G7, sets international standards for combating money laundering and terrorism financing. Nigeria’s removal from its grey list, Ogba noted, was further proof that the country is moving in the right direction under Tinubu’s leadership.

Ogba expressed optimism that the combined impact of the President’s security and financial reforms would set the nation on a stronger path to peace and prosperity.