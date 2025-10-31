Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda places children at centre of national transformation – National Programme Manager

The Renewed Hope–National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (RH–NHGSFP) has flagged off the “Snacks for Thought” Breakfast Initiative in selected primary schools in Kano State.

The motive of the initiative, which is a special pilot under the RH–NHGSFP, is to ensure that every child starts the day with nourishment, focus, confidence, and the freedom to dream.

The selected pilot schools in Kano State for the “Snacks for Thought” Breakfast Initiative are Sumaila Special Primary School, Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Ganduje Nomadic School and Magwan Primary School.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held at Kofar Nasarawa Primary School in Kano State, the National Programme Manager of the Renewed Hope–National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, Dr Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda places children at the centre of national transformation.

She said: “This is more than food. It is love. It is dignity. It is a loud declaration that the Nigerian child matters. Every day, too many children sit in classrooms with empty stomachs. Hunger becomes the first lesson of the day. So I asked myself a question: How can a child learn effectively when hunger is already winning the battle? “Snacks for Thought” answers that question. It ensures every child starts the day with nourishment, focus, confidence, and the freedom to dream.

“At the federal level, we continue the core school lunch programme that empowers smallholder farmers, supports women food vendors and engages youth in monitoring and evaluation. The PBAT Feeds Breakfast is a complementary initiative that embraces CSR, philanthropy, private-sector leadership, and community participation. Development becomes truly sustainable only when everyone joins hands.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda places children at the center of national transformation. Every breakfast served here today builds human capital, strengthens education outcomes, and invests in the productivity of tomorrow’s workforce.

“Great leaders rise from simple classrooms like these. Our duty is to make sure every pupil finds a pathway from hunger to hope. So today, we officially launch the ‘Snacks for Thought’ Breakfast Initiative. Let this moment spark a national movement. Let every stakeholder rise and say, “No child should learn on an empty stomach!”

Princess Adebowale also commended public and private organisations for supporting the initiative. “We deeply appreciate our partners from NIMC, TechnoServe, and the committed leaders from the business community. Your response to this call affirms that progress is fastest when communities drive the wheel of change.

“We also celebrate the unwavering support of the Kano State Government. Kano represents the heart of learning and commerce in our nation. When a programme scales in Kano, the rest of Nigeria feels the impact,” Adebowale said.