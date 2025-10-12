Tinubu’s reforms commended as Qatari investors commit $300bn FDI

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Rome to attend the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Meeting, focused on West Africa’s security crisis.
This was announced in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.
The high-level summit begins on Tuesday, bringing together African leaders, top intelligence and military officials, and representatives of key intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations.
The Aqaba Process, initiated by Jordan’s King Abdullah II in 2015, is a global counter-terrorism platform co-chaired by Jordan and the Italian Government.
It addresses the complex security challenges in West Africa, especially the rise and spread of terrorist networks across the region.
Discussions will cover the growing link between land-based terror groups in the Sahel and maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.
Participants will share intelligence assessments and explore stronger regional and international collaboration to tackle cross-border threats.
The summit will also focus on developing joint strategies to fight terrorism on land and at sea.
Another key agenda is countering online radicalisation and dismantling digital channels used for extremist propaganda and recruitment.
Tinubu will also engage in bilateral talks with fellow leaders on improving security coordination across the subregion.
The Nigerian leader will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar.
Also on the delegation are the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the NIA Director-General, Mohammed Mohammed, alongside other senior officials.
October 12, 2025
