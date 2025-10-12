Tinubu’s reforms commended as Qatari investors commit $300bn FDI

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Rome to attend the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Meeting, focused on West Africa’s security crisis.

‎

‎This was announced in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

‎

‎The high-level summit begins on Tuesday, bringing together African leaders, top intelligence and military officials, and representatives of key intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations.

‎

‎The Aqaba Process, initiated by Jordan’s King Abdullah II in 2015, is a global counter-terrorism platform co-chaired by Jordan and the Italian Government.

‎

‎It addresses the complex security challenges in West Africa, especially the rise and spread of terrorist networks across the region.

‎

‎Discussions will cover the growing link between land-based terror groups in the Sahel and maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

‎

‎Participants will share intelligence assessments and explore stronger regional and international collaboration to tackle cross-border threats.

‎

‎The summit will also focus on developing joint strategies to fight terrorism on land and at sea.

‎

‎Another key agenda is countering online radicalisation and dismantling digital channels used for extremist propaganda and recruitment.

‎

‎Tinubu will also engage in bilateral talks with fellow leaders on improving security coordination across the subregion.

‎

‎The Nigerian leader will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar.

‎

‎Also on the delegation are the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the NIA Director-General, Mohammed Mohammed, alongside other senior officials.