Tinubu’s leadership style reason for exiting FATF grey list – Group

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A group called Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative, GMI, Monday, asserted that the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu was the reason for Nigeria existing the Financial Action Task Force, FATF, grey list.

The group in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Samaila Musa, described the development as a decisive victory for Nigeria’s economic sovereignty, institutional integrity, and global credibility under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “This achievement, successfully communicated by the Presidency’s strategic team, is not merely a technical compliance milestone; it is a decisive victory for Nigeria’s economic sovereignty, institutional integrity, and global credibility under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“For years, the grey listing hampered capital inflows, increased transaction costs for Nigerian businesses, and negatively impacted our financial reputation.

“President Tinubu’s commitment has now shattered that barrier, signalling to the world that Nigeria is ready for legitimate, large-scale international investment. This strategic victory will unlock new channels of global partnership and accelerate the economic recovery we all desire.

The Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative, committed to supporting governance that translates to palpable progress for the common man, stands firmly behind President Tinubu’s administration.

“We commend the President for treating this challenge not as a setback, but as a critical call to action, thereby securing a “strategic victory for our economy and a renewed vote of confidence in Nigeria’s financial governance,” as noted by the Presidency.

“We pledge to intensify our efforts at the grassroots level to communicate the significance of this achievement to every Nigerian, assuring them that the economic pain associated with necessary reforms is yielding tangible, beneficial results.”