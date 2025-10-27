Tinubu’s fiscal revolution rebuilding Nigeria–APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal revolution is rebuilding Nigeria brick by brick.

The APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Monday, commended the visionary leadership and reform-driven approach of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Oladejo said, “In a period when nations are being tested by global economic disruptions, Nigeria stands resilient.

“This is not by chance but by deliberate financial engineering driven by sound policy, strategic management, and disciplined revenue administration.

“The ongoing transformation of the FIRS is a textbook example of how institutional reforms, when anchored on competence and integrity, can become the engine room of nation building.”

He said that the FIRS, under the leadership of Mr Zacch Adedeji, had evolved beyond the traditional role of a tax collector into economic redirection.

Oladejo said that the agency had become a strategic fiscal institution balancing revenue generation with economic stimulation.

According to him, through the introduction of digital tax administration platforms, data harmonisation, and enhanced compliance frameworks, the FIRS is ensuring that every taxable entity contributes fairly and transparently to national development.

“The Renewed Hope administration understands that without strong fiscal foundations, no amount of political goodwill can deliver economic prosperity.

“The modern FIRS is therefore not merely filling government coffers – it is laying the groundwork for sustainable national growth,” he said.

Oladejo said that some of the notable innovations transforming Nigeria’s fiscal landscape under the current FIRS leadership remained noteworthy.

He listed such innovations to include the TaxPro Max System, which he said had revolutionised tax filing, remittance, and reconciliation – eliminating leakages and human interference.

He added that the innovations included the automated VAT collection mechanisms across key sectors such as telecoms, banking, and e-commerce – ensuring real-time tracking and accountability.

Oladejo said that the innovations also included Unified Tax Identification Number (TIN) expansion, promoting a single national database for corporate and individual taxpayers.

According to him, also noteworthy is the strategic inter-agency collaboration between the FIRS, Customs, CAC, and NIMC to improve data accuracy and prevent duplication.

He said that capacity-building and digital transformation programmes were equally positioning the service as one of Africa’s most technologically advanced tax institutions.

“These initiatives have led to record-breaking revenue collections – with the FIRS crossing unprecedented thresholds that now provide the fiscal muscle for critical infrastructure, social welfare, and debt sustainability.

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda recognises revenue stability as the foundation for national sovereignty.

“By reforming the FIRS and enforcing fiscal discipline across all tiers of government, the administration is freeing Nigeria from the perpetual cycle of borrowing and dependency,” Oladejo said.

According to him, each kobo collected through tax reforms is being reinvested into the people – in roads, schools, healthcare, security, and social investment programmes.

“The Renewed Hope vision is simple but profound: to build a nation that funds its own future.

“This is what true nation building looks like – a Nigeria that generates wealth from within and uses it to empower its citizens,” he said.

He said that it was in Lagos that the President first demonstrated that efficient tax administration could transform a state from near insolvency to an economic powerhouse.

Oladejo called on citizens to embrace the Renewed Hope tax reforms as their patriotic contribution to nation building.

“A modern economy cannot thrive on oil alone. The strength of a nation lies in its citizens’ willingness to contribute to its growth. Paying tax is not punishment – it is partnership.

“With renewed faith, reformed systems, and responsible citizenship, the Tinubu administration is building a Nigeria that works, that pays its way, and that sustains its own development,” he said. (NAN)