Tinubu’s daughter caught in Benin Iyaloja row

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Controversy has continued to trail the recent installation of Pastor Josephine Ibhaguezejele by the Iyaloja-General of Market Women Association, Mrs Folashade Ojo-Tinubu, as the Iyaloja of Edo State, a title that literally means head of markets in the state.

The uproar stems from the unfamiliarity of the title within Benin’s cultural structure, the process of selection, and alleged politicisation of the position.

Specifically, the dispute over the leadership of markets in Benin, symbolised by Mrs. Blacky Ogiamen, gained traction shortly after the September 21, 2024 governorship election when traders raised concerns over plans to replace Ogiamen.

Before then, Ogiamen had led a protest in July, alleging attempts to remove her illegally from office as the head of market women in Edo, a position which Oba Ewuare II had earlier declared non-existent, explaining that every market in Benin Kingdom has its head known as Iye’ki, who performs cultural and religious functions on behalf of the palace.

Ogiamen was accused of using her position to advance political loyalty to former Governor Godwin Obaseki and openly supporting the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, during the election.

Protests

The controversy deepened weeks ago when members of the Edo State Market Women Association (ESMWA) protested the alleged imposition of Ibhaguezejele, claiming she is not of Benin extraction.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Florence Ahunwan and five others, the women described the installation as “a taboo” and “a negation of Benin tradition.”

”It is an injustice where a non-Benin, with no inclination to our customs, has been imposed to oversee markets in Benin City and Edo State,” they said.

The protesters alleged that the appointment was politically influenced by some government officials and Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu, the Iyaloja-General of Lagos.

It’s politically motivated – Ibhaguezejele

In her response, Pastor Ibhaguezejele dismissed the protest as politically motivated, describing the allegations against her as false. She said the protesters were not members of the association she leads.

What shocked many observers was that Ojo-Tinubu inaugurated Ibhaguezejele before visiting the Oba of Benin, contrary to tradition.

At the event, Governor Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Edesiri Anani, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering women and strengthening families.

He said: “Our vision is to promote thriving marketplaces where peace, fairness, and mutual support form the foundation of commerce. Women remain the heartbeat of Edo’s economy.”

Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu, in her remarks, clarified that no one was displaced, insisting that the position had been vacant for years.

Pastor Ibhaguezejele, in her acceptance speech, said the position had been unoccupied for 12 years and that leaders from 151 of the 152 markets in Edo attended her inauguration.

Iyaloja alien to Benin tradition – Oba Ewuare II

However, Oba Ewuare II, while receiving Ojo-Tinubu and her delegation, declared that the title of Iyaloja-General or Iyeki-General is alien to Benin tradition.

He recounted the historical structure of market leadership in Benin and the revered roles of ancient queens such as Idia and Iden n’Okpokhuo, emphasizing that market leadership is rooted in spiritual and cultural duties, not politics.

”Iyaloja is alien to us in Benin. Here, every market has its Iye’ki, who performs cultural roles for the palace. The Oba does not interfere as long as the Iye’ki performs her duties,” the monarch said.

Chief Osaro Idah, speaking on behalf of the Oba, explained that each market’s Iye’ki is selected internally and later presented to the palace for confirmation, adding:

“The concept of a ‘general Iye’ki’ is foreign to Benin custom. Every market has its own Iye’ki, and none controls the other.”

The development has continued to attract strong reactions.

In a statement, the Aiguobasomwin Movement Worldwide, through its President Iyamu Osaro Culture and Secretary-General Osayuki-Osa Benson, insisted that Iye’ki is a creation of Benin heritage, not government or politics.

”Only a Benin woman can be Iye’ki. Pastor Ibhaguezejele’s inauguration should be disregarded because she lacks the cultural eligibility,” the group said.

Former Senator Ehigie Uzamere also weighed in, writing on Facebook that market leadership in Benin is “a sacred traditional structure governed by the Oba of Benin, not by politics.”

”The term Iyaloja is not indigenous to Benin. It does not exist in the Benin language and should not be imposed,” he stated.

Similarly, an activist and lawyer, Jefferson Uwoghiren, urged the state government to de-escalate tensions, describing the development as “a communication failure capable of causing disaffection.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through its Publicity Secretary Dan Osa-Ogbegie, also condemned the installation.

As of press time, Edo State government had yet to issue an official response.