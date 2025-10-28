Tinubu’s $1trn vision hinges on women empowerment – Women Affairs Minister

Sulaiman-Ibrahim

By Joseph Erunke

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment, declaring that the success of President Bola Tinubu’s $1 trillion economy vision depends on the full participation of Nigerian women.

Delivering a stirring address at the Africa Hospitality and Event Management Continental (AHEM–C) Business Summit and Masterclass in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister described the theme:“Upscaling Business Through Structure, Strategy, and Innovation” , as timely and transformative.

She praised the hospitality and events industry as one of the most dynamic sectors where Nigerian women excel, turning creativity into thriving enterprises that drive job creation and economic diversification.

“If you educate and empower a woman, you empower a nation. This industry is not just about service,it is about innovation, resilience, and leadership. When structured and properly supported, it becomes a powerful engine of national prosperity, “she said.

Recalling her participation in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in China, held to mark the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that, just as President Xi Jinping recommitted to advancing women’s rights, President Tinubu has made women’s empowerment a core pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The excellence of Nigerian women cannot be underestimated.Under Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, our mandate is clear , prosperity must not only be measured in GDP but in equity, inclusion, and empowerment, “she said.

Unveiling a major new initiative, the minister announced the creation of a National Fellowship and Incubator for Women, designed to provide mentorship, capital access, and training for women entrepreneurs.

“Our non-negotiable mission is to empower 10 million women by 2030 across high-growth, non-oil sectors. These are the women who will build the foundation of Nigeria’s economic transformation, “she added.

She identified the Care Economy as a major barrier to women’s progress, citing the “time poverty” caused by unpaid domestic work, and pledged investments in affordable, high-quality care services to give women back their time for education, business, and leadership.

Highlighting the government’s grassroots strategy, she said the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions–774 (RH–SII–774) would deliver tailored support to every Local Government Area across the country.

The framework, she explained, spans nine key interventions, including agriculture, gender-based violence protection, childcare, empowerment, and clean energy ,all aligned with local and national business goals.

Among the flagship programs are Power Her 774, which deploys solar systems to extend business hours and safety; the Clean Cooking Initiative, transitioning households to safe LPG alternatives; and Women Agro-Value Expansion (WAVE), turning smallholder women farmers into agro-entrepreneurs.

“We know that women account for 70 percent of smallholder farmers yet earn far less.We must act now not later, “she said.

Also speaking at the event,the Manager of Bank of Industry, BOI, Dr. Ogo Akabogu, reiterated the institution’s commitment to supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs through accessible funding opportunities and strategic partnerships.

She explained that BOI’s lending programmes are designed to empower individuals and businesses to acquire equipment and expand their operations sustainably.

“This is part of my personal contribution to all of you. There’s another opportunity for you to partner with the Bank of Industry. When we talk about capital credit, we lend money to people to acquire equipment and use it effectively, “she added.

Dr. Akabogu encouraged participants to take advantage of the bank’s various initiatives and even create forums to engage potential clients and demonstrate their capabilities.

Earlier,in her remarks, AHEM–C 2025 Convener, Miss Tolulope Akinlade, called for a united African movement to transform the continent’s hospitality and events industry into a global force for growth and innovation.

She said AHEM–C, which began in Ghana and has since spread to Morocco and Lebanon, is more than a conference; it is a Pan-African mission to build stronger brands, foster collaboration, and showcase Africa’s creativity to the world.

Akinlade declared, “This is not just an event; this is the beginning of a movement, the dawn of Africa’s hospitality renaissance. The world will not only visit Africa; it will learn from her.”

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, on his part, urged renewed investment in human capital, innovation, and collaboration to reposition Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry as a major driver of sustainable economic growth.

Fagade said tourism must be seen as a national development strategy, not merely leisure.

He lamented that, despite Nigeria’s vast cultural and natural assets, tourism contributes less than 5% to GDP, far below global averages. To address this, NIHOTOUR has launched the Mission 100 initiative to train and certify thousands of Nigerians annually across hospitality and tourism value chains. The Institute has also expanded training hubs across all geopolitical zones, introduced youth boot camps, and partnered with private academies and institutions to raise professional standards.

