Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of new service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of the newly appointed service chiefs.

The President’s letter was read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to the letter, the Service Chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiendeye

Akpabio thereafter referred it to the committee of the whole for screening and confirmation of the nominees, next week.

Details later…