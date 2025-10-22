Tinubu writes Senate, seeks Bernard Doro’s confirmation as minister

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written the Senate seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu’s letter was read on Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio thereafter referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole to report back as soon as practicable.

Doro’s nomination follows Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda’s emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman in July. Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Details later…