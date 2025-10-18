Tinubu was created with special grace of God – Yahaya Bello

A file photo of President Bola Tinubu and Yahaya Bello

.‎..As Kogi APC endorses Tinubu, Ododo for second term

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja‎

‎

‎The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo for a second term in office in 2027.

‎

‎The endorsement marked the climax of the rallies organised by APC stakeholders in the state under the chairmanship of Senator Smart Adeyemi.

‎

‎Leader of APC in Kogi and former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, formally moved a motion for the endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in office. The motion was seconded by Senator Adeyemi.

‎

‎In a separate motion, Bello moved another motion for the endorsement of Governor Ododo for a second term in office. The motion was seconded by the Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf.

‎

‎Earlier in his remarks, Bello said, “Today we are here for a single purpose, to endorse our father, leader, mentor, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for him to recontest in 2027.

‎

‎”We have three reasons why Kogi State is endorsing President Tinubu; he has laid his life for democracy in Nigeria – Tinubu as a person has remained persistent and consistent in his beliefs for Nigerian progress.

‎

‎”Secondly, President Tinubu is a humanist, a leader without boundaries; he has mentored this generation of democrats like us, and he gave us the opportunity to be where we are in Kogi State.

‎

‎”Thirdly, Tinubu is the founder of APC in Nigeria; without his vision and progressive ideas, there would not have been APC in Nigeria and Africa today.

‎

‎”Above all, Tinubu was created with a special grace of God, and no one can fight that grace and succeed. I therefore urge everyone who love this country to support President Tinubu’s second term in office.”

‎

‎State chairman of APC, Abdullahi Bello, Speaker Yusuf, member of the House of Representatives, Halims Abdullahi, former national women leader of APC, Salamatu Baiwa, former Commissioner Halima Alfa, former Kogi Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole, all lent their voices to the endorsement of Tinubu and Ododo.

‎

‎Earlier, in a welcome address, Senator Adeyemi said, “Today is historic in Kogi state political history. We are gathered in this mother of all endorsements and we do boldly because we have a structure that can win in all elections.

‎

‎”We are gathered to endorse our performing president and governor and considering the mammoth crowd in attendance, APC in Kogi has expressed their readiness to proceed to second term unhindered.

‎

‎”We are aware of the antics of the opposition, but Nigerians are resolute in their resolve to vote Tinubu for second term. The opposition has nothing to offer Nigeria other than looting our national assets. But Tinubu and Ododo are building and gathering for the benefit of the Nigerian masses.

‎

‎”Tinubu is building on wealth creation, jobs, embarked on economic diversification, poverty eradication through cash transfers, students’ free loans, social security, innovative leadership etc.

‎

‎”Finally, I can assure all Nigerians that APC still remains the party that will salvage Nigeria. So, the state is here to convey our endorsement to Mr President through this mother of all political rallies.”

‎

‎Accepting the endorsement, Ododo said, “On behalf of the entire people of Kogi State, we thank Mr President for giving the state the template of good governance.

‎

‎”Under my leadership, Kogi State is replicating the good work of President Tinubu. And that is why we said President Tinubu does not need to come to Kogi to campaign for his second term. As a matter of fact, the infrastructural development under my leadership is already the campaign for President Tinubu.

‎

‎”I therefore applaud my people in the state for speaking in one voice through the endorsement and I assure you I will not disappoint you.”