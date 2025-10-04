Tinubu visits Plateau today for burial of APC chairman’s mother

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is set to visit Jos on Saturday to attend funeral prayers for Nana Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of APC Chairman Prof. Nantewe Yilwatda.

This is contained in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.

During the visit, Tinubu will also address northern church leaders at the COCIN Church headquarters in Jos.

The President will return to Lagos on the same day after the visit. (NAN)