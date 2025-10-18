Tinubu setting Nigeria on path of positive development – Wike

Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says President Bola Tinubu is putting Nigeria on the path of positive development.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Friday while inaugurating the construction of Collector Road C01 in the Institution and Research District.

The road links the Body of Benchers complex to the Nile University and Baze University areas of the city.

He noted that Tinubu never promised to solve all Nigeria’s problems but is focused on placing the nation on a sustainable path of progress.

“When he finishes, another person will come and continue from there,” Wike said.

He added that challenges would always arise, stressing that no leader could solve every problem within a single tenure or administration.

“What matters is that, when you have an opportunity, you make your own contribution.

“History will record what you did while in office, and that is what truly counts,” he said.

Wike said his administration in the FCT would continue to deliver projects that meet citizens’ needs within available time and resources.

He explained that the greatest beneficiaries of the new road would not be the Body of Benchers but the two private universities in the area.

“I hope these private institutions, which benefit from this road, will acknowledge what the Tinubu administration is doing.

“If you recognise such efforts, you become a good citizen, and that is the duty of every good citizen,” Wike said. (NAN)